IN ANSON, Monday at 2:33 p.m., a theft was reported on River Road.

9:13 p.m., loud noise was reported on Corson Road.

IN ATHENS, Monday at 1:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 3:32 p.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Stoney Park Drive.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 5:05 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Railroad Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 8:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beckwith Road.

7:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Molunkus Road.

7:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

8:18 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Ridge Road.

6:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Tuesday at 6:49 a.m., a caller reported hearing shots fired on Middle Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9:33 a.m., an assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

2:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

4:07 p.m., a caller from Middle Street reported a person was missing.

5 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maple Avenue.

Tuesday at 7:52 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Farmington Falls and Croswell roads.

IN HARMONY, Tuesday at 12:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Streamview Drive.

IN MADISON, Monday at 1:59 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on East Madison Road.

2:24 p.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:59 p.m., a fire or smoke investigation was reported on Main Street.

5:14 p.m., trespassing was reported on Park Street.

9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

11:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 8:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Thomas Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:22 a.m., threatening was reported on Burrill Hill Road.

8:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Walnut Drive.

9:42 a.m., threatening was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Powell Avenue.

9:41 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Town Farm Road.

11 a.m., a protection order was served on Hill Street.

1:17 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.

4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

7:22 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Country Club Road.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 4:40 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported at Saddleback Lake Lodge.

8:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fuller Street.

IN ROME, Monday at 4:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Crystal Spring Lane.

4:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mountain Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 5:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

6:29 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.

12:13 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Austin Lane.

1:58 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.

2:02 p.m., a theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

3:35 p.m., a caller from Harvey’s Park reported a scam.

6:13 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Heselton Street.

6:32 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Coburn Avenue.

7:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

Tuesday at 7:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

8:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Academy Circle.

IN SOLON, Monday at 9:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Street.

8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 3:14 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Sandy River Road.

IN STRONG, Monday at 5 p.m., a tree with lines down was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:35 a.m., a burglary was reported at JFK Plaza off Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:29 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:14 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10:34 a.m., threatening was reported on The Concourse.

10:42 a.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.

11:12 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

1:31 p.m., noise was reported on College Avenue.

1:46 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on the premises on Swan Street.

1:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:07 p.m., a protection order was served on North Street.

3:59 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:22 p.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.

4:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

6:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Wilson Street.

9:26 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:30 a.m., a theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

1:38 p.m., a caller from Benton Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

4:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

9:18 p.m., a caller from Joe Avenue reported a person had run away.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 2:10 p.m., Todd Benjamin Huff, 45, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

4:44 p.m., Isaac Edward Moody, 32, of Temple, was arrested on three warrants.

5:50 p.m., Decodah Brown, 24, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

7:30 p.m., Warren F. Whitney, 56, of Eustis, was arrested on a warrant.

9:20 p.m., Jillian Maciver, 35, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of OUI and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Saturday at 1:56 a.m., Travis D. Kendrick, 31, of Limington, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

3:58 a.m., Jason K. Ouellette, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

7:55 p.m., Bruce William Hennessy, 70, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

11:58 p.m., Todd E. Berry, 46, of Washington Township, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Sunday at 3:55 p.m., Cheryl Scott, 66, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

5:05 p.m., Jordan Robert Hoffman, 20, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and burglary.

7:10 p.m., Nathan Matthew Igoe, 26, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence stalking.

Monday at 11:20 a.m., Felix R. Pork, 33, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 1:28 a.m., Blaine Lanier Lee, 37, of McKenzie, Alabama, was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:51 a.m., Michael James Rippett, 46, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant, as well as two counts of probation revocation.

9:53 a.m., Queen Akers, 25, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

11:12 a.m., Derek W. Bickford, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

9:57 p.m., James Barrington Danskin, 41, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of habitual motor vehicle offender.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:20 p.m., Sarah G. Varney, 27, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

