IN ANSON, Monday at 2:33 p.m., a theft was reported on River Road.
9:13 p.m., loud noise was reported on Corson Road.
IN ATHENS, Monday at 1:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 3:32 p.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Stoney Park Drive.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 5:05 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Railroad Street.
IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 8:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beckwith Road.
7:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Molunkus Road.
7:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Molunkus Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.
8:18 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Ridge Road.
6:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
Tuesday at 6:49 a.m., a caller reported hearing shots fired on Middle Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9:33 a.m., an assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.
2:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.
4:07 p.m., a caller from Middle Street reported a person was missing.
5 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maple Avenue.
Tuesday at 7:52 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Farmington Falls and Croswell roads.
IN HARMONY, Tuesday at 12:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Streamview Drive.
IN MADISON, Monday at 1:59 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on East Madison Road.
2:24 p.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:59 p.m., a fire or smoke investigation was reported on Main Street.
5:14 p.m., trespassing was reported on Park Street.
9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.
11:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Tuesday at 8:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Thomas Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:22 a.m., threatening was reported on Burrill Hill Road.
8:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Walnut Drive.
9:42 a.m., threatening was reported on Mercer Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Powell Avenue.
9:41 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Town Farm Road.
11 a.m., a protection order was served on Hill Street.
1:17 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.
4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
7:22 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Country Club Road.
IN RANGELEY, Monday at 4:40 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported at Saddleback Lake Lodge.
8:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fuller Street.
IN ROME, Monday at 4:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Crystal Spring Lane.
4:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mountain Drive.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 5:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.
6:29 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
12:13 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Austin Lane.
1:58 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.
2:02 p.m., a theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
3:35 p.m., a caller from Harvey’s Park reported a scam.
6:13 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Heselton Street.
6:32 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Coburn Avenue.
7:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.
Tuesday at 7:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
8:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Academy Circle.
IN SOLON, Monday at 9:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Street.
8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.
IN STARKS, Monday at 3:14 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Sandy River Road.
IN STRONG, Monday at 5 p.m., a tree with lines down was reported on North Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:35 a.m., a burglary was reported at JFK Plaza off Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:29 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
10:14 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
10:34 a.m., threatening was reported on The Concourse.
10:42 a.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.
11:12 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
1:31 p.m., noise was reported on College Avenue.
1:46 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on the premises on Swan Street.
1:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
2:07 p.m., a protection order was served on North Street.
3:59 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:22 p.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.
4:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
6:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Wilson Street.
9:26 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
10:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:30 a.m., a theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.
1:38 p.m., a caller from Benton Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.
4:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.
8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
9:18 p.m., a caller from Joe Avenue reported a person had run away.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 2:10 p.m., Todd Benjamin Huff, 45, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
4:44 p.m., Isaac Edward Moody, 32, of Temple, was arrested on three warrants.
5:50 p.m., Decodah Brown, 24, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
7:30 p.m., Warren F. Whitney, 56, of Eustis, was arrested on a warrant.
9:20 p.m., Jillian Maciver, 35, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of OUI and operating while license suspended or revoked.
Saturday at 1:56 a.m., Travis D. Kendrick, 31, of Limington, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
3:58 a.m., Jason K. Ouellette, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
7:55 p.m., Bruce William Hennessy, 70, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
11:58 p.m., Todd E. Berry, 46, of Washington Township, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
Sunday at 3:55 p.m., Cheryl Scott, 66, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
5:05 p.m., Jordan Robert Hoffman, 20, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and burglary.
7:10 p.m., Nathan Matthew Igoe, 26, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence stalking.
Monday at 11:20 a.m., Felix R. Pork, 33, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 1:28 a.m., Blaine Lanier Lee, 37, of McKenzie, Alabama, was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:51 a.m., Michael James Rippett, 46, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant, as well as two counts of probation revocation.
9:53 a.m., Queen Akers, 25, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.
11:12 a.m., Derek W. Bickford, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.
9:57 p.m., James Barrington Danskin, 41, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of habitual motor vehicle offender.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:20 p.m., Sarah G. Varney, 27, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of failure to register vehicle.
