BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel capped a two-goal, two-assist game by scoring 3:13 into overtime to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

The Eastern Conference-leading Sabres overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit and responded after San Jose’s Erik Karlsson tied the game with 8:33 remaining in regulation.

Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Sabres, who improved to 8-1-1 and matched their second-best start to a season previously set twice. Carter Hutton stopped 25 shots and the Sabres completed a home-and-home sweep of the Sharks following a 4-3 win at San Jose on Saturday.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Dylan Gambrell also scored for the Sharks who at 3-5-1 matched their worst start since 2005-06. Martin Jones stopped 25 shots, and had little chance on Eichel’s decisive goal.

With the Sharks caught making a line change, Buffalo’s Casey Mittelstadt fed Rasmus Ristolainen up the left boards to set up a two-on-one break.

Jones stopped Ristolainen’s initial shot, but was unable to control the rebound. Eichel crashed the net from the right and jammed in the loose puck.

The goal was allowed to stand after a video review showed there was no goaltender interference.

The Sabres, who opened 8-1-1 in both 1975-76 and 2009-10, are also off to a 5-0 start at home, one short of the team record set in 1975-76.

COYOTES 3, RANGERS 2: Christian Dvorak scored 1:04 into overtime as visiting Arizona won its fourth straight.

Lawson Crouse and Alex Goligoski also scored for the Coyotes. Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves while holding opponents to two or fewer goals for the 13th straight start.

Tony DeAngelo scored twice and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 32 shots as the Rangers lost their fifth straight (0-4-1).

On the winner, Dvorak got a pass from Goligoski and beat Georgiev with a high shot for his fourth of the season.

The Rangers trailed just 1-0 after 20 minutes despite being outshot 21-4 in the opening period and drawing boos from the home crowd as they left the ice.

PANTHERS 4, PENGUINS 2: Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist to lift Florida to a win at home.

Denis Malgin had a goal and an assist, and Noel Acciari, and Frank Vatrano also scored goals for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots. Aleksander Barkov had a pair of assists.

Patric Hornqvist and Teddy Blueger scored for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray made 18 saves.

CANUCKS 4, RED WINGS 2: Bo Horvat scored three of Vancouver’s five goals in the third period for his first career hat trick, and the Canucks rallied from two down to defeat host Detroit.

Jake Virtanen got the winner and Tim Schaller also scored for Vancouver, which has won 6 of 7. Elias Pettersson and defenseman Quinn Hughes had two assists apiece. Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 shots.

Anthony Mantha and defenseman Dennis Cholowski scored for Detroit, which lost its fifth in a row. Jimmy Howard made 35 saves.

WILD 3, OILERS 0: Eric Staal broke out of an early slump with two goals and an assist, and Minnesota beat visiting Edmonton.

Brad Hunt also scored for the Wild, who may be without goaltender Devan Dubnyk for a while. Dubnyk was upended early in the second period after Minnesota’s Ryan Donato fell to the ice while battling the Oilers’ Brandon Manning. Dubnyk tried to leap over both sliding players, but fell hard on his backside and appeared to hit the back of his head on the ice.

Dubnyk was checked by a trainer before exiting after making nine saves. Alex Stalock came on and finished with 16 saves.

NOTES

RED WINGS: A person familiar with the decision says the Detroit Red Wings have put defenseman Jonathan Ericsson on waivers.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Red Wings have not announced the move. The team did announce that Ericsson had been removed from injured reserve.

Detroit also recalled forward Evgeny Svechnikov from Grand Rapids of the AHL and assigned defenseman Alex Biega to Grand Rapids. The Red Wings put forward Adam Erne on injured reserve, retroactive to Friday.

