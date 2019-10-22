FAIRFIELD – Edward Perry Beckett, 91, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Augusta.

Edward was born in Waterville on June 22, 1928, the son of George Beckett and Charlotte (Theriault) Beckett. He attended school in Fort Fairfield, joining the U.S. Navy before graduating. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a deep-sea salvage diver during World War II and the Korean War, receiving an honorable discharge in May of 1955.

Edward spent many years in the furniture business, starting a large retail store in Fort Fairfield, Beckett’s New and Used Furniture. Later he opened a mattress store in Waterville.

He had his pilot’s license and his own plane. He enjoyed flying to the Bahamas.

Being an ardent animal lover, he supported humane societies, and gave many dogs a very happy life. After retiring he gave his caring ways to people, volunteering many years for Meals on Wheels.

He is survived by his cousins, Robert McKechnie, Floralie Ellis, and Jean Cubbage; as well as many second cousins.

A private service will be held at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

