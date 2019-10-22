GRAY – Merlon Fremont Emery of Gray, beloved husband of Valerie, died on Oct. 4, 2019 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. Merlon was born on August 17, 1935 in Hartland, the son of Fremont and Charlotte Emery. He graduated from Hartland Academy.

Merlon served in the United States Army from 1958 – 1964, on both active duty and in the reserves. After his military service, Merlon established a long-term career as a marketing executive for General Motors. He and his family lived internationally and traveled extensively as he accepted overseas assignments with GM, overseeing sales and marketing efforts in Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. After returning to the United States in 1981, Merlon continued to work for General Motors until his retirement in 1990, when he and his wife returned to Saint Albans. In 2018, the couple moved to Gray.

Outgoing and gregarious, Merlon loved people and striking up a conversation. He enjoyed working with his hands and was a skilled carpenter and mechanic. He was an avid fisherman. Merlon was caring and compassionate and a devoted family man. He was greatly loved and is missed profoundly.

Merlon leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Valerie Emery of Gray; and his son Mark and daughter-in-law Cathy Emery of Gray. He was predeceased by his sons Scott and Brent Emery and daughter Lisa McHugh.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Central Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous