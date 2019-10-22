COLLEGES

Ciera Berthiaume scored the go-ahead goal at 67:36 to propel the University of Southern Maine to a 2-1 women’s soccer win over Maine Maritime on Tuesday.

Alex Allain had a first-half score for USM (6-9-1). Kayla Gorman made four saves in goal.

Kelsea Anair scored for MMA (9-3) at 62:22. Goalkeeper Emily Conway had nine saves.

FIELD HOCKEY: Sydney Poulin scored two goals to lead Endicott (12-4, 8-0 Commonwealth Coast) to a 2-1 win over the University of New Engand (9-7, 8-1) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Liz Sargent stopped four shots for UNE, while Taylor Farrin had three saves for the Gulls.

FOOTBALL: South Carolina’s football program was placed on probation for the next year by the NCAA for a former assistant coach’s impermissible actions in recruiting a sophomore prospect in the spring of 2018.

South Carolina reported the infraction to the NCAA, which considered it a Level II violation. The school and the NCAA handled it through the governing body’s negotiated resolution process. The probation, which runs until Oct. 21, 2020, does not include any restriction on postseason competition, according to the NCAA.

BASKETBALL: Michigan State senior guard Cassius Winston is the only consensus selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Tuesday, a day after Michigan State was ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll.

He is joined by high-scoring Marquette senior guard Markus Howard, Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora, Seton Hall senior guard Myles Powell and Memphis freshman James Wiseman on the five-player team.

• Michigan State guard Joshua Langford had a setback in his return from a foot injury, and Coach Tom Izzo says the senior will be re-evaluated in January. Langford played only 13 games last season, averaging 15 points.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Detroit Pistons said Tuesday that forward Blake Griffin would not travel for Wednesday night’s game at Indiana and would continue a treatment and conditioning regimen for left hamstring and posterior knee soreness. He will be re-evaluated for a return the first week of November.

Griffin was mostly healthy last season until the very end, when he was limited in the playoffs. He had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the offseason.

TENNIS

SWISS INDOORS: Second-seeded Alexander Zverev was eliminated in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday, losing 7-6 (7), 6-4 to Taylor Fritz at Basel, Switzerland.

Zverev led 4-0 in the first-set tiebreaker and later held a set point before Fritz took his chance to clinch it with an ace. The 31st-ranked American got the only service break of the match in the third game of the second set and converted his first match point with a two-handed backhand winner.

The loss rules out a possible final for Zverev against top-seeded Roger Federer, who part owns the agency which manages the sixth-ranked German’s career. The defeat also harms Zverev’s chances of defending his ATP Finals title next month. He is seventh in the season-long standings to advance to the eight-man event in London.

In Federer’s half of the draw, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini both advanced Tuesday.

DAVIS CUP: Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt said he’s willing to overlook Nick Kyrgios’s recent outbursts on the ATP Tour, selecting the talented but wayward star for the revamped Davis Cup finals.

Kyrgios is serving a six-month probation on the ATP Tour after a meltdown at the Cincinnati tournament and calling the ATP “pretty corrupt” during the U.S. Open in August. The suspended sentence applies only to the ATP Tour and not Davis Cup competition. Hewitt said he’s confident the 24-year-old Kyrgios will be on his best behavior at the 18-team Davis Cup finals in Madrid from Nov. 18-24.

“I feel like on the Davis Cup court he’s done absolutely everything I’ve needed in the past; he hasn’t put a foot wrong,” Hewitt said. “There’s a lot of things he does in a team environment that I actually think we will see the best of him.”

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Greek police say four visiting Bayern Munich fans have been injured during an attack by suspected Olympiakos supporters ahead of the two clubs’ Champions League match.

Police said about 80 men, many in motorcycle helmets or armed with clubs, invaded a training ground in Athens where the Olympiakos and Bayern Under-19 sides were playing and started battering Germans in the stands.

No arrests were reported, and the extent of the four Bayern fans’ injuries was not immediately known. Police said about 1,600 German fans traveled to Greece for the Group B match.

• Two goals from Robert Lewandowski handed Bayern Munich its third straight Champions League win, 3-2 over Olympiakos.

• Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain extended its perfect record in Group A of the Champions League with a 5-0 win at Club Brugge in Bruges, Belgium.

• Eight minutes after he replaced Jorge “Koke” Resurrección, Álvaro Morata scored the winner that gave Atlético a 1-0 victory against Leverkusen in Madrid.

• Shakhtar Donetsk salvaged a 2-2 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as both teams failed to gain a clear grip on second place in Group C.

• Raheem Sterling scored a quickfire second-half hat trick as 10-man Manchester City thrashed visiting Atalanta 5-1 on Tuesday to put one foot in the Champions League knockout stages.

• Son Heung-min and Harry Kane both scored twice, and Erik Lamela also scored in Tottenham’s 5-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade in London.

• Eden Hazard set up Toni Kroos for the winning goal in the 18th minute in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Galatasaray at Istanbul.

MLS: Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris has been voted the MLS comeback player of the year after scoring 10 goals in the regular season in his return from a major knee injury that cost him the entire 2018 season.



Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »