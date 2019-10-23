IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

9:36 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Riverside Drive.

12:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Court Street.

12:42 p.m., theft was reported on Davenport Street.

1:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.

1:27 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Child Street.

2 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Laurel Street.

2:04 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Callahan Drive.

3:58 p.m., fraud offenses were reported on Green Street.

5:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fieldstone Drive.

7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

8:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:39 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Child Street.

8:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

Wednesday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Chestnut Street.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:23 a.m., theft was reported on Marston Road.

2:48 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

8:44 p.m., an animal problem was reported at the Gardiner Police Station on Church Street.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 7:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Plains Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:03 p.m., George Helwig, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants and a charge of violating conditions of his release following a 911 hang-up on Riverside Drive.

10:05 p.m., Kayla O’Brien, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a reported disturbance on Water Street.

11:20 p.m., Joseph A. Hart, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, terrorizing and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following a reported disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.

SUMMONS

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 7:36 p.m., Simon T. Field, 20, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license suspension following a motor vehicle accident on Huntington Hill Road.

