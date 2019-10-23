IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
9:36 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Riverside Drive.
12:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Court Street.
12:42 p.m., theft was reported on Davenport Street.
1:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.
1:27 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Child Street.
2 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Laurel Street.
2:04 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Stephen King Drive.
2:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Callahan Drive.
3:58 p.m., fraud offenses were reported on Green Street.
5:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fieldstone Drive.
7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
8:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
8:39 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Child Street.
8:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
11:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
Wednesday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Chestnut Street.
IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.
iN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:23 a.m., theft was reported on Marston Road.
2:48 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
8:44 p.m., an animal problem was reported at the Gardiner Police Station on Church Street.
IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 7:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Plains Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:03 p.m., George Helwig, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants and a charge of violating conditions of his release following a 911 hang-up on Riverside Drive.
10:05 p.m., Kayla O’Brien, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a reported disturbance on Water Street.
11:20 p.m., Joseph A. Hart, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, terrorizing and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following a reported disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.
SUMMONS
IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 7:36 p.m., Simon T. Field, 20, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license suspension following a motor vehicle accident on Huntington Hill Road.
