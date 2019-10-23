IN CHINA, Tuesday at 6:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Route 3 Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 11:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.
IN CORINNA, Tuesday at 4:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 2:07 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Oakland Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 7:52 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
Wednesday at 1:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 12:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Streamview Drive.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 8:52 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury was reported on Franklin Road.
12:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Maude Lane.
5:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 8:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Thomas Street.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Powell Avenue.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 4:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Beans Corner Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 7:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
8:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Academy Circle.
11:52 p.m., fraud was reported on Dr. Mann Road.
10:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Harveys Park.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:26 a.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:04 p.m., theft was reported on Oakland Street.
2:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
2:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
5:05 p.m., assault was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.
9:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Patriots Drive.
9:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Union Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 10:01 a.m., theft was reported on Gammon Hill Road.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:09 a.m., fraud was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., Barry A. Landry, 50, of Madison, was arrested on two charges of violating condition of release and one charge of failure to comply with sex offender registry.
2:44 p.m., Seth Philip Nichols, 29, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
3:11 p.m., Peter A. Bragg, 52, of Burnham, was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and one charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., Nicholas Lovejoy, 28, of Gold Street, was arrested on charges of possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child following a welfare check on Gold Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:51 p.m., Robin Marchesi, 55, of Unity, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, attaching false plates and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a citizen report of a traffic offense on China Road.
SUMMONS
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., Raquel Eliasen, 34, of Readfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
