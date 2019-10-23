IN CHINA, Tuesday at 6:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Route 3 Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 11:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

IN CORINNA, Tuesday at 4:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 2:07 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Oakland Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 7:52 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

Wednesday at 1:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 12:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Streamview Drive.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 8:52 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury was reported on Franklin Road.

12:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Maude Lane.

5:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 8:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Thomas Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Powell Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 4:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Beans Corner Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 7:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

8:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Academy Circle.

11:52 p.m., fraud was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

10:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Harveys Park.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:26 a.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:04 p.m., theft was reported on Oakland Street.

2:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

2:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

5:05 p.m., assault was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

9:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Patriots Drive.

9:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Union Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 10:01 a.m., theft was reported on Gammon Hill Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:09 a.m., fraud was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., Barry A. Landry, 50, of Madison, was arrested on two charges of violating condition of release and one charge of failure to comply with sex offender registry.

2:44 p.m., Seth Philip Nichols, 29, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

3:11 p.m., Peter A. Bragg, 52, of Burnham, was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and one charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., Nicholas Lovejoy, 28, of Gold Street, was arrested on charges of possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child following a welfare check on Gold Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:51 p.m., Robin Marchesi, 55, of Unity, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, attaching false plates and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a citizen report of a traffic offense on China Road.

SUMMONS

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., Raquel Eliasen, 34, of Readfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

