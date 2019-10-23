NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 50 points in a record-setting Nets debut, but lost his balance and missed a potential winning shot that allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves to pull out a 127-126 victory over Brooklyn in overtime Wednesday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 36 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, and Andrew Wiggins finished with 21 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:19 remaining.

Irving had the ball in his hands with a chance to cap his dazzling debut with a victory, following a Nets timeout. He ran the clock down and then began his drive, but lost his balance near the foul line. He retained his dribble, got up and shot, but his jumper missed.

Irving broke Kiki Vandeweghe’s record for most points by a player in his first game with a team. Vandeweghe scored 47 for Portland at Kansas City on Oct. 27, 1984.

Irving finished with eight rebounds and seven assists. Caris LeVert added 20 points.

PISTONS 119, PACERS 110: Andre Drummond matched his career high with 32 points and had 23 rebounds, and Luke Kennard made three 3-pointers in the final six minutes to help Detroit pull away for a victory at Indiana.

Drummond fell one rebound short of his career best. Kennard scored 30 points, a career best, and matched his career high with six 3s.

HORNETS 126, BULLS 125: Rookie PJ Washington erupted for 27 points on seven 3-pointers, and Charlotte opened the post-Kemba Walker era with a come-from-behind 126-125 win over visiting Chicago.

The Hornets made 23 3-pointers, the most in franchise history in a regulation game. Their record is 24 in a double-overtime game.

Devonte Graham was a difference-maker off the bench with 23 points on 6-of-7 3-point shooting to go along with eight assists. Marvin Williams had 17 points on five 3s.

MAGIC 94, CAVALIERS 85: Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Orlando won at home.

HEAT 120, GRIZZLIES 101: Justise Winslow scored 27 points, Kendrick Nunn scored 24 in his NBA debut, and Miami ran away in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Memphis.

NOTES

SALT LAKE CITY will host the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Commissioner Adam Silver said Salt Lake City’s track record of hosting major sporting events, such as the 2002 Winter Olympics, and recent arena upgrades swayed the NBA into selecting the city. It will be the 30th anniversary of Utah’s only other All-Star Game.

HEAT: Jimmy Butler’s debut for Miami will be delayed by a few days.

Butler was ruled out of the season-opener against Memphis on Wednesday for what the team is calling “personal reasons.”

Butler was the big offseason acquisition for the Heat this past summer, agreeing to a four-year deal in a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia.

Miami was also without guard Dion Waiters, who served a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

HAWKS: Atlanta claimed guard Tyrone Wallace off waivers from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wallace played in 92 games, including 19 starts, with the Los Angeles Clippers the last two seasons.

CLIPPERS: Guard Patrick Beverley was fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a ball into the stands at the end of a 112-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

