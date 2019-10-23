OAKLAND – Louis Ludger LeMay went to his eternal home on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 with his loving family by his side.Louis was born July 31, 1923, in Harpswell, Maine to Grace (Moody) and Edgar LeMay. He was home schooled his first two years by his mother, second through eighth in Harpswell Public Schools, and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1940.Louis worked at Torrey Roller Bushing Works in Bath until 1943. He then joined the U.S. Navy, where he was assigned to an LCI #147; which he picked up in Oregon and was stationed in the Pacific Theater until being discharged in December 1945. “Daddy” you have always been my hero.He met the love of his life, Thalia Bailey, two days before he shipped out to the Pacific. Their love grew through letters written during these two years. They were married June 27, 1946 and celebrated their 73rd this year. Many of their first years on Sunday’s were spent at the baseball field where he and his brothers had a team.He started LeMay’s Service Inc in 1955 and retired from there in 1985. For the next 20 years they wintered in Largo, Fla. and came home to their cottage on North Pond in Smithfield. He and mom have fond memories of both places. He was an active shuffleboard champion, bowler and bingo caller. He also was an avid Red Sox fan.They enjoyed their travels to Switzerland, England, Scotland, Wales, the cruises to the Caribbean, several trips to Hawaii, and almost all 50 states.Louis was predeceased by his mother and father; his brothers, Arnold (Virginia) and their daughter Nancy, Joseph (Dorothy) their daughter, Kathleen and grandson, Tommy; his sisters, Dora and son-in-law Philip Bibber, and Lillian (Daniel) and their son, Daniel Jr.; and son-in-law, James Murray. As Steven told you, “they have been waiting for their pitcher. Do us proud dad.”He is survived by his wife, Thalia; his daughter, Julianne; his son, Steven (Daphne), their daughter Jessica (Owain) and their son Joshua. He also has two great-granddaughters, Bronwyn and Addien; nieces, Carol, Donna Lee (Norm) and Judith (Rob) and one nephew, Tim (Linda); eight grandnieces and nephews; and several great-grandnieces and nephews.The family would like to thank our friends, Jen and Mike, Don and Terry, and John and Linda for all their support during this time.Also many thanks to the Oakland Rescue, Delta, the nurses and doctors at Inland, the Maine General Hospice and the Togus Springs Unit for all their wonderful care of dad and the wonderful support they gave us.Special thanks to Dr. Isabella Lutastanka and staff for all their wonderful years of care.There will be no visiting hours. Graveside services will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Harpswell for the immediate family. The family extends an invitation to family and friends to stop at their home at 102 Fairfield St. at any time.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the:VA Togus SpringsHospice Unit1 VA CenterAugusta, ME 04330

