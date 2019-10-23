The Scarborough Police Department has a new member and she’s sure to be everyone’s best friend.

On Nov. 4, the department will welcome its first community station dog, a yet-to-be named puppy Chief Robbie Moulton says will help first responders who often deal with tense and difficult situations.

Moulton shared photos of the puppy on Facebook Tuesday night and outlined why he has been looking to add another resource for first responders and residents.

“Over time we have come to recognize how vitally important it is to have outlets available to them to purge the day to day traumas that they both witness and hear…. It is often said that a dog is a person’s best friend. They are non-judgmental, loving, and simply want to be there when they know you are having a difficult time,” Moulton wrote.

Moulton said his department had been looking for a medium-sized, hypoallergenic, non-shedding dog “that has a good disposition and is friendly to humans as well as other animals.” On Tuesday, he found the perfect pup.

The puppy – currently a black and white fluff ball – will grow to about 40 pounds. Her mother is a mix of a Saint Bernard and full-size poodle and her father is a mini poodle, Moulton said.

The town is taking suggestions for the dog’s name.

