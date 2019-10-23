HOCKEY

Ryan Dmowski scored his first goal as a Maine Mariner in the third period Wednesday night, but the Mariners lost 5-2 to the Adirondack Thunder at Glens Falls, New York.

Jake Elmer scored his first ECHL goal in the second period for the Mariners, who fell behind 2-0 in the first period as Casey Pierro-Zabotel and Antoine Waked scored for the Thunder.

Adirondack struck quickly in the third as James Henry and Matt Salhany scored 45 seconds apart for 4-1 lead.

Hayden Verbeek added an empty-net goal for the Thunder with 2:38 left in the third period.

Mariners goalie Tom McCollum made 20 saves.

The Mariners, who have one win in the first five games of the season, return home Friday night against Brampton.

NHL: The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenseman Connor Murphy on long-term injured reserve.

Murphy hurt his groin Tuesday night in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

• The Colorado Avalanche said forward Mikko Rantanen is week to week with a lower-body injury.

• Anthony Duclair scored twice and the Ottawa Senators beat visiting Detroit 5-2 to snap a four-game skid and extend the Red Wings’ losing streak to six.

• Victor Hedman scored a power-play goal with 57 seconds left in the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning edged the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up another as Barcelona beat Slavia Prague 2-1 to take control of Group F at the group stage’s midpoint.

• Liverpool overwhelmed Genk 4-1 to end a four-game losing streak away from home in the group phase. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made the most of a rare start to score twice and Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also got on the scoresheet for Liverpool.

SPAIN: Women soccer players in Spain plan to go on strike after failing to reach a deal with clubs over working hours and minimum wages.

About 200 players met in Madrid and voted in favor of the strike, which is expected to begin in November after legal requirements are met.

More than 90 percent of voting players favored the strike.

The players’ and clubs’ associations have been in negotiations for a collective agreement over the last year.

They disagree over issues including the clubs’ decision to limit working hours to 20 per week. Players want at least 30 hours to be guaranteed.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Formula One disqualified Renault from the Oct. 13 Japanese Grand Prix, knocking both of the team’s cars out of the points for that race because of an illegal driver aid.

Daniel Ricciardo was sixth and Nico Hulkenberg 10th in Suzuka. Rival team Racing Point protested over what it believed was an illegal Renault braking system.

Formula One officials determined the braking balance system was not a technical violation, but was an improper driver’s aid.

The decision impacts several teams and drivers across the grid in the season standings.

Renault is now just six points ahead of Toro Rosso for fifth in the team standings.

Racing Point’s Sergio Perez moves ahead of both Renault drivers from 11th into ninth. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is now 11 points clear of teammate Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in third heading into Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

TENNIS

SWISS INDOORS: Roger Federer eased to a 6-0, 6-3 win over 49th-ranked Radu Albot in the second round at Basel, Switzerland.

SWIMMING

CANADA: Canadian swimmer Brent Hayden is coming out of retirement after seven years with a goal of competing at the 2020 Olympics.

The 36-year-old Hayden said he left because he “hated the sport” but now realizes he has a chance to “fall in love with the sport again.”

Hayden retired after earning a bronze in the 100-meter freestyle at the 2012 London Games. At the time, he was dealing with back problems and personal issues.

He is aiming to qualify for Tokyo in the 50 free and possibly the 100 free, along with relays. Hayden returned to training last month in Vancouver.

John Atkinson, Swimming Canada’s high performance director, is supporting Hayden’s comeback. He says Hayden is more mature and has a sense of purpose about his goals.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »