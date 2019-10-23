FITCHBURG, Mass. — Dorina Sirois scored twice in a span of 2:22 in the first quarter as the University of Southern Maine shut out Fitchburg State 3-0 in a Little East field hockey game on Wednesday.

Marlaina Stickney added a goal for Southern Maine (10-8, 8-2 Little East) in the final minute of the game.

Colleen Lamprey made 12 saves for Fitchburg State (2-14, 1-9), and Lindsay Pych turned aside four shots for the Huskies.

MEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 1, BOWDOIN 0: Graham Pugh scored the winner 40 seconds into the second overtime as the Mules (6-5-3, 2-5-2 NESCAC) edged the Polar Bears (5-2-3, 1-2-3) at Brunswick.

Michael Webber made three saves for Bowdoin, and Matt Morin stopped four shots for the shutout.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, COLBY-SAWYER 0: Mitchell Duncan took a feed from Cody Elliott and blasted his shot from 20 yards out past the keeper into the upper-left corner in the 29th minute as the Monks (13-1-2, 8-0-1 GNAC) grabbed a 1-0 halftime lead and blanked the Chargers (4-9-3, 4-5-0) at New London, Connecticut.

Duncan added an insurance goal in the 60th minute, putting in a header off Keenan Welzel’s corner kick.

Jerrod Perkins stopped seven shots; David Walbridge made one save for the shutout.

WENTWORTH 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: The Leopards (7-6-2, 3-2 CCC) shut out the visiting Nor’easters (7-6-2, 1-4 CCC).

Kaleb Gebremeskel struck first for Wentworth off of a Griffin Price assist. Drew DeCoste and TJ Prouty also scored, with Alex Moore recording an assist.

UNE’s Camden Spear made four saves.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 3, UM-FARMINGTON 2: Kerrie Verbeek put home a pass from Alessandra Marciano 25 seconds into overtime for the winner as the Mules (6-6-2) outlasted the Beavers (5-10-2) in nonconference action at Waterville.

McKenna Brodeur gave UMaine-Farmington a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal 6:32 into the game. Mannon Frykholm answered for Colby in the 51st minute on a Verbeek feed and Olivia Siegel put the Mules ahead with an unassisted goal in the 69th minute.

Brodeur sent the game to overtime with her second of the game for the Beavers with only 36 seconds remaining in regulation.

WENTWORTH 1, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Alexis Stickelman took pass from Jess Poratti and scored her first goal of the season 4:49 into the second half and Allison Haynes stopped six shots as the Leopards (6-10-1, 2-3-1 Commonwealth Coast) upended the visiting Nor’easters (8-5-2, 3-3-0) at Boston.

Jenna Pannone made four saves for UNE.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, SUFFOLK 0: The Monks (12-2-2, 8-1-1 GNAC) got goals from three players in a conference victory over the Rams (9-5, 7-4) at Standish.

Ashley Emery, Madeline Wood and McKenzie Murphy scored for the Monks. Adia Grogan was in goal and made one save.

Suffolk goalkeeper Allison Rodrigues made 15 saves.

