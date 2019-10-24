BRUNSWICK — The Department of Marine Resources has issued a draft approval of the controversial expansion of Maquoit Bay’s Mere Point Oyster Co.

Draft decisions are issued to the lease applicants and intervenors. Both parties have until Nov. 4 to file any responses, exceptions and requests to correct any “misstatements of fact,” according to a copy of the draft. The department will not consider any additional public comment when making a decision. According to Jeff Nichols, communications director for the Maine Department of Marine Resources, the decision was sent out Sept. 30.

A marathon three-day hearing over Mere Point Oyster Company’s proposed 10-year, 40-acre lease wrapped up in mid-January after waterfront property owners and lobster fishermen spoke out against what they saw as conflicting uses of the bay and the potential infringement on valuable lobstering grounds.

The proposed lease site would allow the company’s annual oyster harvest to increase from about 60,000 in 2018 to about 1.5 million in the next three years, putting as many as 5 million oysters in the water at a given time.

The department had 120 days to make a ruling, which would have been May 15, but according to Nichols, it was a “more complicated lease application than normal.” The amount of evidence formally introduced both for and against the lease over the course of three, hours-long hearings, and the complexity of the evidence, required the department take more time, he said.

Now, 282 days from the last hearing, Mere Point Oyster Company and its opponents finally have an end date in sight.

Co-owners Doug Niven and Dan Devereaux said in a prepared statement that they were pleased with the decision.

“(Mere Point Oyster Company) worked hard to provide the best science and most objective data in designing its proposed aquaculture lease site in Maquoit Bay,” they wrote. “From the outset, our mission has been to sustainably grow oysters and other shellfish in a way that ecologically benefits Maquoit Bay while providing good-paying, rewarding waterfront jobs for our families and young Mainers. As we live and work on the Bay, we will continue to be a good neighbor to everyone who uses the Bay with us.”

Since the decision is only a draft, they said the company will provide specific comments to the Department of Marine Resources, and “will wait until the issuance of the final lease decision before providing any additional comments to the public.”

