IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:19 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

7:42 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

9:36 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:05 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Whitten Road.

11:13 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Western Avenue and Sewall Street.

11:23 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Armory Street.

11:45 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Mud Mill Road.

12:27 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Court Street.

12:38 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

12:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Davenport Street.

12:43 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

1:04 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.

1:21 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Stony Brook Road.

1:27 p.m., a stray cat animal complaint was reported on Child Street.

2 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

2:04 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:41 p.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported at I-95 and Western Avenue.

2:50 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Hospital Street.

2:57 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Callahan Drive.

3:58 p.m., fraud was reported on Green Street.

4:21 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

4:39 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

5:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fieldstone Drive.

7:06 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Riverside Drive.

7:32 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

8:21 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:39 p.m., a stray cat animal complaint was made on Child Street.

8:57 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

Thursday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Chestnut Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at noon, a complaint of terrorizing was reported on West Hill Road.

12:25 p.m., fraud was reported on Mechanic Street.

2:59 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cherry Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 2:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.

IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 6:12 a.m., a well-being check was made on Giles Road.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 4:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 8:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Center Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:05 p.m., Kayla O’Brien, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on an arrest warrant and a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia after a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:20 p.m., Joseph A. Hart, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, terrorizing and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon after a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., Robert Jerome, 40, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:06 p.m., Christopher J. Veader, 32, of Mount Vernon, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and for operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., a 26-year-old Whitefield man was issued a summons for displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate following a traffic stop on Lincoln Avenue.

11:34 p.m., Melanie Murphy, 38, of Gardiner was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

