IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 8:11 a.m., theft was reported on Valley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wesnesday at 6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:56 p.m., theft was reported on Old Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 1:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.

11:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Avenue.

Thursday at 3:57 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 9:43 a.m., threatening was reported on Athens Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 11:39 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

5:43 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.

6:53 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Heald Street.

IN MOSCOW, Wednesday at 5:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Donigan Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 11:29 a.m., theft was reported on Lane Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Mechanic Street.

7:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Airport Road.

7:41 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Airport Road.

8:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Airport Road.

9:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Mechanic Street.

10:37 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Mechanic Street.

11:30 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Gage Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:42 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Madison Avenue.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 9:18 a.m., vandalism was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:19 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

10:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:34 a.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

12:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

2:03 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Oak Street.

3:15 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

3:39 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:21 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on JFK Plaza.

10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

Thursday at 12:05 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 8:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 8:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Camp Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:49 a.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

4:47 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Marie Street.

8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

11:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:46 a.m., Alex Whitney, 18, of Madison, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal mischief.

2:07 p.m., Wade Brayman, 60, of Lewiston, was arrested on seven counts of gross sexual assault, one charge of aggravated assault and failure to comply with sex offender registry.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:17 a.m., Debora Kelley, 58, of Bellevue Street, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a motor vehicle stop on Rosseau Street.

