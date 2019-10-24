CLINTON – Magnolia J. E. Nelson passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at her home in Clinton.

She was born August 14, 2019 in Waterville, the daughter of Samantha M. Nelson. Her smile lit up the room. Her cooing warmed everyone’s hearts. She was the most beautiful baby in every way.

She is survived by her mom Samantha Nelson; her sister Viola Nelson of Clinton; her maternal grandparents Bampi Brian and Gammie Pamela Spaulding of Clinton; maternal great-grandmother Gigi Rita Lewis of Harmony; her maternal great-grandfather The Great Gumpa Clarence Spaulding of Waterville; her aunts and uncles, Chellsye Lewis and Colin Roy, Breanna Pomelow and Jonathon Nelson, Lynsey Nava and Steven Harris, Nora Sauer and Zachary Babb, Katelynn and Richard Fraser; great aunts Kim, Wanda, and Margie; great uncles Dan, Kevin, Bob, and Tim; Gammie Bridgette; cousins Lilah, Carter, Hailee, Olivia; and many other family members.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Inland Hospital in Waterville for all of the wonderful care and support provided to Magnolia.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 from 12-1 p.m., at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave, Skowhegan, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

