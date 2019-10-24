WATERVILLE – Raeann Paradis, 61, died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Waterville.

Raeann was born on Dec. 14, 1957, in Bristol, Conn., the daughter of Edgar and Nancy (Ostroski) Paradis. She enjoyed playing softball and basketball in school and graduated from Skowhegan High School with the class of 1977.

Raeann was a CNA for several years in the local Waterville nursing homes. She was a sweet lady who loved the Lord. She was a prayer warrior and had an ongoing list of loved ones to pray for. She loved her family and would phone her parents every night at 7 p.m. She was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins, and was a collector of all kinds of hats.

She is survived by her loving parents, Edgar and Nancy Paradis, of Pittsfield; her brother, Ray Paradis and wife, Cynthia; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, at the funeral home with Rev. Glenn Nichols officiating. A committal will immediately follow at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.

To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous