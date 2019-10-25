IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marlboro Avenue.

7:57 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Church Hill Road.

1:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Commercial Street.

2:05 p.m., a loose dog was reported on West River Road.

2:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

2:21 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported near South Belfast Avenue and Cony Road.

4:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

5:01 p.m., harassment was reported on State Street.

7:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:59 p.m., fraud was reported on Sparrow Drive.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 4:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Buker Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 7:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Thursday at 10:12 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wings Mills Road.

IN READFIELD, Thursday at 9:09 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Main Street and Maces Cottage Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 1:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Skehan’s Lane.

1:58 p.m., a theft was reported on East Ridge Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:07 a.m., Vickie L. Chattley, 32, of Dresden, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued more than $500 and less than $1,000, misuse of identification and violating conditions of release on Union Street.

1:53 p.m., Rebeccah L. Brown, 31, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident following a reported hit-and-run on Gaywalk Street.

1:55 p.m., Brian P. Moreau, 51, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of possession of explicit material of a minor under the age of 12 on Court Street.

6:14 p.m., Justin R. Flagg, 30, of Greenfield, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.

