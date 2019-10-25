SALEM — Madison Phelps scored two goals to lead the Mt. Abram girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Lisbon in a Class C South prelim on Friday.

River Horn and Alice MacKay each added goals for the Roadrunners (8-4-3). Emily Kidd had two saves for the shutout.

Sarah Haggerty had one save for the Greyhounds (7-8-0).

MARANACOOK 9, TELSTAR 0: Emily Harper had three goals to lead the Black Bears to a Class C South prelim victory over the Rebels in Readfield.

Addie Watson, Lily Caban and Ella Delisle each had two goals for Maranacook (10-2-3). Skye Webb had two saves to earn the shutout.

Luci Rothwell had 24 saves for Telstar (3-9-3).

