SALEM — Madison Phelps scored two goals to lead the Mt. Abram girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Lisbon in a Class C South prelim on Friday.
River Horn and Alice MacKay each added goals for the Roadrunners (8-4-3). Emily Kidd had two saves for the shutout.
Sarah Haggerty had one save for the Greyhounds (7-8-0).
MARANACOOK 9, TELSTAR 0: Emily Harper had three goals to lead the Black Bears to a Class C South prelim victory over the Rebels in Readfield.
Addie Watson, Lily Caban and Ella Delisle each had two goals for Maranacook (10-2-3). Skye Webb had two saves to earn the shutout.
Luci Rothwell had 24 saves for Telstar (3-9-3).
