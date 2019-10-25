IN BURNHAM, Friday at 3:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winnecook Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 9:20 a.m., an arrest was made during a motor vehicle stop.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 7:59 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old County Road.

10:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Page Terrace.

2:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN MADISON, at 11:36 a.m., an at-large person was arrested on Bean Street.

3:03 p.m., an at-large person was arrested on Madison Avenue.

Friday at 12:35 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN MOSCOW, Thursday at 9:42 a.m., theft was reported on Bemis Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 7:40 a.m., a violation of bail was reported on Martin Stream Road.

12:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Currier Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 5:12 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Powell Street.

10:03 a.m., debris in the road, dumping was reported on North Main Street.

12:06 p.m., fire and trees down was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

1:15 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Somerset Plaza.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 11:11 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Water Street.

12:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Railroad Street.

2:16 p.m., an at-large person was arrested on Madison Avenue.

4:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

Friday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dartmouth Street.

3:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:03 a.m., violation of bail was reported on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2 p.m., reception of harassing or obscene calls was reported on Main Street.

3:45 p.m., theft was reported at an unknown location.

4:22 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Front Street.

5:20 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on College Avenue.

6:58 p.m., a fire was reported off Eustis Parkway.

7:43 p.m., a fight was reported on Front Street.

7:48 p.m., a fight was reported on Ticonic Street.

10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

10:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Donald Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:58 a.m., Yue Li Liang, 27, of Orono, was arrested and charged with possessing sexually explicit material of a minor under 12 years old.

10:45 p.m., Kenneth P. Lockitt, 60, of Phillips, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence with two priors, operating without a license and violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:33 a.m., Lynn Deveau, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1:59 p.m., Ryan Daniel Denicola, 25, of Hartland, was arrested on a probation hold.

2:59 p.m., Tarra McKinnon, 38, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder.

3:18 pm., Rebekah Lorraine Rodrigue, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on warrants charging theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and assault and a charge of refusing to sign a criminal summons.

3:38 p.m., Paul Rideout, 63, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant charging violating condition of release.

4:29 p.m., Isaac Edward Moody, 32, of Kingfield, was arrested on warrants charging aggravated driving to endanger.

10:18 p.m., Quincy James McLaughlin, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked and prior violating condition of release.

10:38 p.m., Daniel Everett Waitt, 36, of Athens, was arrested on a probation hold.

