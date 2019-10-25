WATERVILLE – Grace M. Pope, 84, passed away peacefully at her Waterville residence on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. She was born in Fairfield on April 23, 1935, the daughter of the late Everett and Villa (Green) Otis.

Grace graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield and would get together with some of her former classmates on a monthly basis.

She married Robert W. Pope on Dec. 6, 1959, and the couple shared many wonderful years together until his passing on April 27, 2011.

Grace was a very devoted caregiver to many. She was a caretaker to her father-in-law during his elder years and treated her daughter’s friends as though they were her own children. They were always welcomed into her home.

She enjoyed reading, music and writing letters to her family.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Pauline “Polly” Lougee and her brothers, George, Ernest, and Arthur Otis.

Grace will be sadly missed by her daughter, Louann Pope of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; her sisters, Ella Christensen, and Laurel “Lolly” Perry, her brothers, Raymond and Arnold “Butch” Otis; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield, with Pastor Bill Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade.

Arrangements are By Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Grace’s memory may be made to:

Humane Society

Waterville Area

100 Webb Rd.

Waterville, ME 04901

