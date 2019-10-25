OAKLAND – John Audet, 71, lost his battle with lung cancer Sunday night at the Springbrook Center in Westbrook, Maine.John graduated from Waterville High school and worked from his teenage years until his retirement in the mailroom of the Waterville Morning Sentinel. John loved animals and was very interested in pipe organs and their history. He had an active imagination and was mechanically gifted, building a unique motorized cycle at the age of 8 or 9 from a junk bicycle frame and a discarded lawnmower engine. John was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Martha Audet of Waterville. He is survived by his sister, Sylvia O’Neal of East Hartford, Conn., his brothers, Thomas of Westbrook and Michael of Scarborough. John will also be missed by his good friend, Anthony Johnston of Oakland.There will be no services per his request

