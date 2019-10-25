A Windham woman and her toddler escaped serious injury when her car crashed into a building early Friday morning in Casco.

Police say 22-year-old Kathryn Worster crashed her 2008 Ford Escape into a building at the intersection of Route 302 and Quaker Ridge Road at 6 a.m. Friday.

Worster’s vehicle was totaled and the building sustained significant structural damage, according to Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Worster was wearing a seat belt and her 2-year-old daughter was restrained in a 5-point child safety seat. Neither sustained any serious injuries, Stewart said.

Police believe speed and fatigue are the main factors that led the crash and say alcohol was not involved.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: