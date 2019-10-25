A Windham woman and her toddler escaped serious injury when her car crashed into a building early Friday morning in Casco.
Police say 22-year-old Kathryn Worster crashed her 2008 Ford Escape into a building at the intersection of Route 302 and Quaker Ridge Road at 6 a.m. Friday.
Worster’s vehicle was totaled and the building sustained significant structural damage, according to Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Worster was wearing a seat belt and her 2-year-old daughter was restrained in a 5-point child safety seat. Neither sustained any serious injuries, Stewart said.
Police believe speed and fatigue are the main factors that led the crash and say alcohol was not involved.
