IN ANSON, Friday at 11:11 a.m., harassment was reported on Gorman Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:24 a.m., fraud was reported on Lincoln Street.

9:41 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Smith Street.

10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

10:13 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Cedar Street.

10:31 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Oxford Street.

11:05 a.m., a dog at large was reported at South Chestnut and Winthrop streets.

11:46 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Weston Street.

12:43 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.

2:39 p.m., a report of smoke or an odor was investigated by the Augusta Fire Department on Riverside Drive.

3:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mill Street.

3:17 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Water Street.

3:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gaywalk Street.

3:54 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.

4:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

4:27 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Crosby Street.

5:41 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Winthrop Street.

6:47 p.m., an auto fire was reported on Interstate 95.

9:49 p.m., theft was reported on Anthony Avenue.

8:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

8:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:50 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

11:20 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Lancaster Lane.

11:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

Saturday at 12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on University Drive.

4:47 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Water and Green streets.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 3:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Campbell Field Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Horseback Road.

6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Horseback Road.

11:13 p.m., a caller from Lindseys Way reported an unwanted person on the premises.

11:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lindseys Way.

IN EUSTIS, Friday at 2:37 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 2:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported, no location given.

3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summit Street.

Saturday at 9:45 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Oakland Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 5:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quebec Street.

4:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

4:29 p.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

4:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

6:34 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Corn Shop Lane.

Saturday at 11:20 a.m., threatening was reported on North Street.

11:45 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Friday at 5:33 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle crash was reported on Cook Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 2:39 p.m., an auto theft was reported on Beans Corner Road.

Saturday at 9:36 a.m., a fire or odor was reported on Vigue Road.

9:48 a.m., a theft was reported on King Ellis Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 9:45 a.m., littering was reported on Litchfield Road.

Friday at 1:47 a.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Water Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 11:39 p.m., noise was reported on Stanley Avenue.

IN MADISON, Friday at 10:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

11:30 a.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on East Madison Road.

Saturday at 1:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:54 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 12:05 p.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Road.

7:58 p.m., a fire or odor was reported on Waterville Road.

9:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

Saturday at 1:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gilman Drive.

8:32 a.m., a burglary was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:11 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported, no location given. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with assault, according to the report.

2:07 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Heath Street.

3:44 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Heath Street.

7:25 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Messalonskee High Drive.

7:55 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

Saturday at 1:25 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Thomasville Road.

3:42 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

3:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 12:43 p.m., a burglary was reported on Ell Hill Road.

7:58 p.m., a scam was reported on South Ridge Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 1:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.

1:40 p.m., a burglary was reported on Phillips Corner Road.

11:22 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 9:09 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN ROCKWOOD STRIP, Saturday at 8:22 a.m., a theft was reported on Northern Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 1:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

1:32 p.m., loud noise was reported on MRI Drive.

1:50 p.m., loud noise was reported on MRI Drive.

1:56 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Tower Drive.

4:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

5:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Saturday at 3:43 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Jewett Street.

11:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilltop Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 1:10 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Elm Street.

1:19 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Silver Street.

2:13 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

4:25 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on the premises on Ticonic Street.

4:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Front Street.

5:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

7:26 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on The Concourse.

7:57 p.m., a caller from Armory Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.

8:15 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

9:37 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

Saturday at 1:46 a.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

5:40 a.m., a burglary was reported on High Street.

11:57 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Interstate 95.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 10:37 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Bowdoin Street.

1:49 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Rambler Road.

3:43 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Pine Knoll Road.

4:29 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Cross Road.

11:29 p.m., lost or found property was reported on Town Hall Lane.

IN WILTON, Friday at 1:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:53 a.m., a caller from Augusta Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.

11:32 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Albion Road.

6:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

11:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bizier Avenue.

Saturday at 8:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:49 a.m., a person was arrested on Gage Street.

12:59 p.m., a person was arrested on Riverside Drive following traffic complaints.

2:48 p.m., David M. Barlow, 58, of Civic Center Drive, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) following traffic complaints on Chapel Street.

7:29 p.m., Elvis Everett Thompson, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on two outstanding warrants on Green Street.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:13 p.m., Bartley R. Smith, 51, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3 p.m., Tyson Stanley Servisky, 31, of Searsport, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

5:04 p.m., Joseph R. Raymond, 77, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8 p.m., Michael Chapman, 44, of Skowhegan, was arrested on four warrants.

10:22 p.m., Emily Steinmeyer, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:52 p.m., Megan Gorman, 34, of Oakland, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as charges of aggravated trafficking in heroin, furnishing methamphetamine, furnishing cocaine and criminal conspiracy.

11:52 p.m., Adriel Coss, 30, of Queens, N.Y., was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in heroin, furnishing methamphetamine, aggravated furnishing in cocaine, fugitive from justice and criminal conspiracy.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 12:43 p.m., Brock E. Pare, 35, of Winthrop, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 2:42 a.m., Victoria Madeline Pare, 23, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:26 p.m., a 30-year-old Rockland woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Civic Center Drive.

Saturday at 12:18 a.m., Melissa M. Musselman, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to make an oral or written accident report following a motor vehicle accident at Bond Brook and Leighton roads.

IN HALLOWELL, a summons was issued to a person following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

