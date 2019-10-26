OAKLAND – Edwin H. Brown, 70, passed away Oct. 3, 2019 at his home in Oakland surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 18, 1948 in Oakland, the son of Edward and Marguerite (Collar) Brown.

He graduated from Williams High School in 1968 and was employed for many years in the railroad industry as a rail maintenance technician and carpenter. He enjoyed tying flies, fly fishing, hunting and four-wheeling.

Edwin is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kathy Brown of Oakland; daughter, Amy Theriault and husband Roland of Sidney, son, Edwin Robert Brown of Oakland, stepdaughter, Michelle Dudley and husband Pete of Virginia; two sisters, Leota Clark and husband Robert of Oakland, Marylou Maheu and husband Raymond of Oakland; brother, Theodore Brown and wife Jean of Oakland: four granddaughters, Britney Rideout and husband Jared of Oakland, Brandi Lane and husband Clark of Smithfield, Rylee Taylor of Missouri, Arlei Dudley of Virginia, four grandsons, Austin Brown of Augusta, Logan Dudley of Hallowell, Kody Dudley of Virginia, Noah Dudley of Virginia; a great-granddaughter, Adriana Hague of Oakland, a great-grandson, Chase Rideout of Oakland; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Northern Light Health Home Care and Hospice and Dr. Joseph McCue for the exceptional care Edwin received.

There will be no Celebration of life at his request.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Edwin’s memory

c/o Kathy Brown

16 Greeley Street

Oakland, ME 04963

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous