PITTSFIELD – Gail M. Burton (Price) of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones on Oct. 21, 2019.

Gail suffered from a stroke, two weeks prior on October 5 and was unable to recover. She was diagnosed for a second time with breast cancer at the age of 79 and given just six months to a year to live. She went on to beat the odds and lived to the age of 82.

Gail was born on Sept. 17, 1937 to Darrol and Marion Burton of Corinna.

Gail was predeceased by both of her parents, as well as nine older siblings including her dear brother, Leslie Burton.

Gail is survived by her sister, Darrolyn Weston of Benton, brother, Rolland “Dougie” Burton of Corinna; all six of her sons, Guy O. Price Jr. of Canaan, Kim O. Price of Fairfield, Dean O. Price of Pittsfield, Timothy O. Price and wife Diane of Chillicothe, Ohio, Mark O. Price of Smithfield as well as Scott O. Price and wife Colleen of Newport, three daughters, Pamela S. Jacobs of Madison, Tamara S. Price of Pittsfield and Marian S. Donahue and wife Judy of Laconia, N.H. Gail had 22 grandchildren whom all had their own special bond with her and 28 great-grandchildren.

Gail was the glue that held her family together, she made sure that her family never went without. She worked hard all her life in the mills of Maine to provide for her family. She will forever be loved and remembered as the beautiful, strong and dependable woman that she was.

There will be a memorial service held for her on Saturday November, 2, at the Kingdom Hall Of Jehovahs Witnesses in Pittsfield at 2 p.m for anyone who would like to attend.

Send questions/comments to the editors.