MADISON – Robert J. Dean, 95, passed away Oct. 17, 2019 at his home in Madison, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 11, 1924, in Madison, the son of Clevland J. and Mabel (Rich) Dean.

He attended the schools of Madison. He was a veteran who proudly served his country during World War II as a private first class with the 574th Air Material Squadron until his honorable discharge. On Sept. 11, 1946, he married Stella Dean at the Madison Family Farm. He was a self-employed dairy farmer from 1947 to 2017. He was a member of the East Madison Grange, Farm Bureau, Solon VFW, Abanaki Sno Riders, and the Madison Budget Committee. Robert enjoyed snowmobiling and square dancing.

Robert is survived by his wife of 73 years, Stella Dean, who resides on the family farm in Madison; son, Harold and wife, Peggy of Turner; son-in-law, C. Randall Sherman of West Yarmouth, Mass.; grandchildren, Angela Wisdom and husband Jeff of West Chicago, Ill., Stacey Dean-Han and husband, Mao of Turner, Dean Sherman and wife, Shannon of Yarmouth, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Ben and Trent Wisdom both of West Chicago, Ill., Tucker and Teagan Sherman, both of Yarmouth, Mass., Kaleo and Josias Han, both of Turner.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Ruth Sherman of West Yarmouth, Mass.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Solon.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Send questions/comments to the editors.