AUGUSTA – Susan L. (Fish) Degraff, 63, passed away due to a long illness from cancer, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at home with her family at Lees Court in Augusta.

Susan was born in Waterville on Feb. 13, 1956, the first child of Laurence Fish Jr. and Gailene (Emery) Fish. Susan grew up in East Benton and graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield.

Susan was a member of the Waterville Elks Club. She loved family, friends, and enjoyed having a good time. She loved arts, crafts, reading, and going to camp. She always had fur babies, she loved cats and dogs.

Susan is survived by her husband, William J. Degraff of Augusta; her son, Brad L. Poissonnier; her father, Laurence N. Fish Jr., her mother, Gailene (Emery) Fish; and her siblings, Dorothy Rogers, and Carole McQuilkin.

A celebration of life will be held at the Waterville Elks Club on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and support at the Alfond Center and Hospice Services.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers,

friends and family may make a donation in Susan’s memory to the

Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care

c/o Office of Philanthropy

P.O. Box 828

Waterville, ME 04903-0828

