IN CANAAN, Sunday at 8:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Hill Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 1:47 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Fahi Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 9:47 a.m., shots were reportedly fired on North Circle Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 1:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Powell Avenue.

9:45 p.m., a protection order was served, no location given.

1:14 a.m., a fight was reported on Center Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Daisy Court.

8:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stinson Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 12:53 p.m., trespassing was reported on Burberry Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 8:25 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

8:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

10:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

Sunday at 12:55 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:23 a.m., loud noise was reported on West Front Street.

5:53 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Madison Avenue.

11:19 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Lawton Street.

11:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:01 a.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

8:34 a.m., a theft was reported on High Street.

9:18 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colin Drive.

9:51 a.m., a theft was reported on The Concourse.

1:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dennis Court.

3:22 p.m., a caller from Front Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:43 p.m., threatening was reported on Chaplin Street.

Sunday at 12:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Silver Street and Western Avenue.

1:29 a.m., an assault was reported on College Avenue.

2:35 a.m., noise was reported on Main Street.

8:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Monument Street.

9:36 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Bay Street.

10:50 a.m., a burglary was reported on Garland Road.

3:18 p.m., a burglary was reported on Garland Road.

5:23 p.m., a burglary was reported on Garland Road.

5:43 p.m., harassment was reported on North Pond Road.

9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. John Street.

Sunday at 7:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 1:14 a.m., Brandon Briggs, 30, of Lagrange, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 8:48 p.m., Laurel Albert Hubbard, 55, of Mountville, was arrested on charges of violation of protective order and violating condition of release.

10 p.m., Frederick T. Patterson, 52, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant.

10:02 p.m., Enola C. Ward, 23, of Foxborough, Mass., was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault and domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 8:09 a.m., Gregory Stevens, 24, of Swanville, was arrested on a warrant.

8:25 a.m., Tylor Hutchins, 28, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8:35 a.m., Phil Dulude, address listed as Somerset County, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:30 p.m., Bradford Lopes, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.

1:45 p.m., Shayne Humphrey, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

4:31 p.m., Jimmy Dutton, 57, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as charges of operating after suspension and OUI.

Sunday at 12:49 a.m., Brendan Hagerty, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

12:45 a.m., Christopher Hipp, 32, of China, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:12 p.m., Richard Joseph Roberge, 36, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:16 p.m., Heather Lynn Gilbert, 43, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of permitting unlawful use.

