SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Tevin Coleman scored three of his four touchdowns in the first half, rookie Nick Bosa had three sacks to go along with an acrobatic interception, and the San Francisco 49ers remained unbeaten with a 51-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in their highest-scoring game in 26 years.

The Niners (7-0) are off to their best start since winning their first 10 games in 1990, but still faced questions because five of those first six victories came against teams that have losing records.

But San Francisco delivered perhaps its most complete performance of the season against the Panthers (4-3), who had won four straight games and featured one of the league’s top defenses.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense had little trouble carving up Carolina’s defense with 232 yards rushing and a pair of touchdown passes.

The 49ers’ stellar defense did the rest.

San Francisco intercepted three passes from Kyle Allen, who went into the game with no interceptions on 153 career attempts while winning his first five starts in place of injured starter Cam Newton. The Niners also had seven sacks.

Coleman scored on a 19-yard run in the first quarter, a 10-yard catch and a 48-yard run in the second quarter, and a 1-yard run late in the third. He finished with 11 carries for 105 yards and two catches for 13 yards, and became just the third 49ers player to score at least four touchdowns in a regular-season game, joining Jerry Rice (1993, 1990) and Billy Kilmer (1961). Rice holds the team record with five TDs against Atlanta in 1990.

PACKERS 31, CHIEFS 24: Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Aaron Jones on a big night for the Green Bay running back, and the Packers (7-1) held on for a win at Kansas City (5-3).

Jones, who briefly because of a shoulder injury, had seven catches for 159 yards and added 67 yards on the ground – a big chunk of them in the closing minutes when Green Bay sealed the win.

SAINTS 31, CARDINALS 9: Drew Brees passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns in his first game in more than five weeks since thumb surgery, and New Orleans (7-1) beat visiting Arizona (3-4-1) for its sixth straight win.

With few exceptions, Brees was accurate and looked composed even as his pass blocking collapsed, completing 34 of 43 passes.

He was intercepted once, by Patrick Peterson, but the Cardinals were unable to capitalize on that turnover early in the second half. Brees made them pay by leading three touchdown drives after that, ending with passes to running back Latavius Murray, dynamic reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill, and leading receiver Michael Thomas.

TEXANS 27, RAIDERS 24: Deshaun Watson threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, to lift Houston (5-3) to a win at home against Oakland (3-4).

There were about 6 minutes left when Watson evaded a rush and connected with Darren Fells for a 9-yard scoring toss to put Houston up 27-24. Watson appeared to get kicked in the face on the play and remained on the turf for a few minutes and was tended to by trainers before getting to his feet and walking to the medical tent. But he was OK and returned on the next possession.

Houston got the win despite losing star defensive end J.J. Watt to a shoulder injury in the first half. It was unclear how Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was injured, but he went to the locker room in the second quarter and didn’t return.

CHARGERS 17, BEARS 16: Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field goal as time expired, and Los Angeles (3-5) hung on for the win at Chicago (3-4).

The Bears took over at their 35 with 1:33 remaining and had a chance to win it after driving to the 21. Chicago had quarterback Mitchell Trubisky take a knee with about 40 seconds left rather than try to get closer, and Pineiro, who hit an upright on an earlier miss, hooked the potential winner wide left as time expired.

That allowed the Chargers to snap a three-game losing streak and avoid their first 0-4 October since 2000, while the Bears dropped their third in a row. Los Angeles also picked up its first victory in seven road games all-time against Chicago.

LIONS 31, GIANTS 26: Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes to Kenny Golladay, and Detroit (3-3-1) snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over visiting New York (2-6).

Giants rookie Daniel Jones had career highs with 28 completions, 41 attempts and four TD passes, but he lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by former Giants linebacker Devon Kennard in the first quarter.

JAGUARS 29, JETS 15: Sam Darnold was sacked a career-high eight times and threw three interceptions as New York (1-6) lost at home against Jacksonville (4-4).

Darnold was picked off twice in the fourth quarter, including one that set up Gardner Minshew’s game-sealing touchdown pass to DJ Chark with a little more than four minutes to play. Minshew completed 22 of 34 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He scrambled for another 32 yards.

TITANS 27, BUCCANEERS 23: Ryan Tannehill threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with 6:55 left, and Tennessee (4-4) rallied to beat visiting Tampa Bay (2-6).

The Titans led 14-3 after turning a pair of first-quarter turnovers into two TD passes by Tannehill.

The Buccaneers lost their third straight and fourth in five games despite Jameis Winston and Mike Evans connecting for TD passes at the end of the first half and early in the third quarter to take a 23-17 lead.

RAMS 24, BENGALS 10: Wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught seven passes for a career-best 220 yards, Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns, and Los Angeles (5-3) defeated Cincinnati (0-8) in London.

Kupp caught a 65-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter on a double reverse flea-flicker from Goff, and the duo teamed up for a 40-yarder shortly after halftime to set up another touchdown.

Goff went 17 of 31 for 372 yards, 273 of which came in the first half.

COLTS 15, BRONCOS 13: Adam Vinatieri made a 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to help Indianapolis (5-2) rally for a victory at home against Denver (2-6).

The NFL’s career scoring leader overcame two earlier misses to keep Indianapolis atop the AFC South with its third straight victory.

SEAHAWKS 27, FALCONS 20: Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes to DK Metcalf, Chris Carson ran for 90 yards and a score, and Seattle (6-2) won in Atlanta (1-7).

Seattle led 24-0 at halftime as Atlanta’s offense floundered early in its first game without quarterback Matt Ryan in 10 years. Ryan’s streak of 154 consecutive regular-season starts ended as he was held out because of a sprained right ankle.

