AUGUSTA – Kathryn “Kay” Therrien Shepherd, of Hallowell, left this earth for her heavenly home, on Oct. 25, 2019, from her home in Granite Hill Estates, one day after her 87th birthday

Kay was born in Augusta, Oct. 24, 1932, the daughter of Alphonse and Marion Therrien, who preceded her in death. She graduated at the top of her class from Hallowell High School in 1950. During her high school years she was active in basketball and all things music. She married Stephen Sewall Shepherd on Feb. 4, 1950 in Hallowell. For the first several years, she was primarily a home maker, but supplemented the family income in many ways, among them playing the piano at the Betty Curry Dance Studio, and as Star Route Delivery Carrier for the U.S. Postal system, serving communities such as Manchester, Winthrop, Mount Vernon, Vienna, and several towns in between.

Kay was known for her love of giving and serving others, much of which was done thru her gift of music. While she couldn’t read a note, she learned to play by ear and especially loved to play old favorites from the 40s and 50s. For many years she would go every week and entertain veterans at the VA, creating happy moments for those who had sacrificed for her country. A country that she loved.

Kay regularly played at community events including the annual children’s Christmas party, and inaugurations, as well at various churches she attended including her current beloved church family, Lighthouse Baptist Church. As a result of her dedicated service in the community, she was named the Hallowell Citizen of the Year In 2014. Upon her arrival at Granite Hills Estates she helped with the daily music time where she met her wonderful new friend, Addie Breem.

Known for her hospitality, Kay would always set an extra place at the table just in case someone would stop in, and along with Steve, they hosted numerous reunions for the classes of 1950 and 1951 at their home.

Other than music, Kay had found great joy in gardening and swimming. For the last 25 years, Steve and Kay made an annual trip to St. Maartens where they made a number of wonderful friends among the other guests as well as endearing herself to all of the staff with her kind and caring heart. She especially enjoyed playing Cribbage with her beloved brother, Joe Therrien, and together they recorded numerous tapes of the golden oldies where he would accompany her as she sang.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Steve Shepherd; her brother, Joe Therrien, sister-in-law, Linda Gilson (Jimmy); and three sons, Dennie (Emily), Ron (Sue), and Terry (Brenda); and her wonderful friend and caregiver, Ginny Hurley, whom she considered the daughter she never had.

As much as she loved being called “Mom”, her favorite role was “Grammy” to her eight grandchildren and 11 great-grands; Kate Morris (Joel) and their children, Brooklyn, Aubrey, Tyler, Henry and Sadie; Rebecca Cain and her son, Cason; Ben Shepherd (Cassie), and their daughter, Claire; David Shepherd (Kate) and their sons, Lincoln and Johnny; Sarah Brock (John), Abby Hutchins; Keith Sleeper and his son, Caeden; Jordyn Barrett (Kevin) and their daughter Zoey; as well as two nephews, Gary Gilson (Debbie Mudd); and Greg Gilson (Michelle) and their children, Teagan and Carter.

A celebration of Kay’s life will be held in the spring of next year.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous