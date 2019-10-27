WATERVILLE – On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, Robert James Godfrey, loving husband to Nancy and father of three children, passed away at the age of 92.

Robert “Bob” was born on April 1, 1927 in Litchfield to Roland and Leona Fish Godfrey. He was a graduate of Litchfield Academy in 1944 and loved to note that he graduated third in his class….out of five students! He enlisted in the United States Navy prior to graduation to serve in World War II. In the U.S. Navy, Bob served aboard the U.S.S. Tarawa, an aircraft carrier that patrolled the eastern coast of the United States.

After the war, Bob worked at Park Motor Mart in Auburn, the Town of Freeport, the Maine Department of Transportation, Farrah Brown in Augusta, and Beneficial Finance Company, initially in Gardiner then transferring to Waterville as manager. He remained at Beneficial Finance until 1968 when he joined the Harry J. Smith Company, an automobile and truck service garage in Waterville.

A highlight of Bob’s career was working at and owning the Harry J. Smith Company in Waterville. He began work at Harry J. Smith’s in 1968 and became co-owner in 1972. He co-owned the garage until 1980 when he became sole owner until his retirement in 1988. He was proud of leading a tremendous group of individuals who he often claimed were the best group of mechanics north of Boston. His mild manner, generosity, and calming influence benefited all who worked with him at 13 Sanger Avenue.

In 1948, he met Nancy True of Monmouth while she worked one summer at Tacoma Lakes in Litchfield. On June 4, 1951, they were married in Monmouth and celebrated with a honeymoon to Quebec, driving off to their destination in a 1941 Plymouth.

Bob and Nancy settled initially in Litchfield above True’s General Store. In 1958, they moved to Oakland where they raised their three children, Faye, Peter, and Paul. Their first house was on Waterville Road and they remained at this location until they had a new home built on the Belgrade Road in 1975. Building a new home was an exciting time for everyone – clearing the lot, cutting trees, moving brush, and watching the new home take shape. This home was a source of pride and joy to Bob and Nancy. He loved to take care of his yard, mowing the lawn and puttering in the garage. Neighbors and family often claimed that you could eat your meals off of the garage floor because it was so clean. He would constantly fill the many bird feeders around the yard and made sure that the U.S. and State of Maine flags were proudly displayed on the flagpole. Things were always well organized at the Godfrey family home. Bob and Nancy remained at this location until 2005 when they moved to Rosswood Green condominiums on the Country Club Road in Oakland. Dad enjoyed this location as he was given a reprieve from yard work but happily picked up numerous golf balls that strayed into their yard. Their last move was to Park Residences in Waterville in 2017. Dad had several amazing caregivers while at Park Residences – especially Dan, Holly, Kayla and the staff at Park Residences – who were there for him and Nancy and provided great support for them both. Bob’s last few months were at the Lakewood Continuing Care Facility, Moonlight Bay unit, in Waterville where he was comfortable, well-fed, and well-attended to by the dedicated and caring staff. Beacon Hospice staff and Reverend Mark Wilson were especially comforting to us all at his time of greatest need.

Bob loved to travel. He and Nancy traveled extensively, especially in retirement. They traveled to Canada, England, Europe, Hawaii, many Caribbean islands and all across the United States, much of which was either in their camper or motor homes. They traveled to almost all the states in this country, each time returning with amazing pictures and stories of the sites they had seen. Their family dog Ginger accompanied them on many of these camping trips. Many winters were spent in either Florida or Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Special activities included square dancing in the 1970s as members of the Central Maine Square dancers where he and Nancy traveled and participated in several square-dancing events. The entire family enjoyed snowmobiling for many years and numerous cold winter weekends were spent snowmobiling with family and friends to Rangeley and East Carey Pond. Bob was also an avid candlepin bowler on the Harry J. Smith Team, an average team always having an above average time on the lanes.

First and foremost, he loved his family and spending time with them. Every holiday was a special event and Dad took great pride in having everyone gather together at their home. He was a wonderful dad and grandfather, and especially enjoyed teaching his seven grandchildren games and listening to his country and western music. He had a great sense of humor and shared that with all who were close to him. He was proud of everyone – his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and would share this pride with anyone who listened. He was the rock and foundation of our family.

He loved to volunteer, spending more than a decade volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Evening Sandwich Program and at the Osteopathic Hospital in Waterville. His gift was his ability to talk with people. He was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Waterville, where he served as a deacon and on the finance committee for many years. Robert was also a member of the Waterville Lions Club, sharing in many roars with his fellow Lions member. Finally, he was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge of Maine, Morning Star Lodge No. 41, serving as master for many years. At the time of his death, he was the oldest living past master with over 70 years of service.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Nancy; his children, Faye Trafton and her husband, Gary of Manchester, Peter and his wife, Cheryl of Oakland, Paul and his wife, Mary of Cape Elizabeth. Also surviving Bob are his grandchildren, Heather, Sara, Samantha, Dana, Ali, Adam, and Marianna; and his great-grandchildren Logan, Piper, Cameron, Wyatt, Valentina, Bentley, Giovanni, and Eleanor. Finally, he is survived by his sister, Joann Deming of California, sisters-in-law, Eleanor Godfrey of Oakland and Noella Safford of Monmouth, brothers-in-law, Norton True of Gardiner, Gary Safford of Monmouth, and Lewis Gustin of Greene.

He was predeceased by his brother, Elwin of Oakland.

There will be no visiting hours at the family’s request. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at the First Congregational Church in Waterville at 7 Eustis Parkway on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. A reception will be held immediately following the celebration.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Waterville Meals-on-Wheels program, Bob’s favorite charity, in his name,

care of the

Muskie Community Center

38 Gold Street

Waterville, ME 04901

