WATERVILLE – Virginia “Ginny” Roy Belanger, 88, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2019. Virginia was born in Waterville on April 4, 1931, the daughter of Harry and Lena Roy.

Virginia was a lifelong resident of Winslow and active member of Saint John the Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.

Ginny worked 30 years for the Town of Winslow School Superintendent and volunteered 17 years at MaineGeneral Medical Center – Waterville Campus.

She had an infectious laugh and sense of humor. Ginny enjoyed spending time with her family, walking, playing cards, and baking. Her chocolate chip cookies were legendary.

She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Laurent Belanger; infant daughter, Deborah; three brothers, and two sisters.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Page, South Portland, Brenda (Jim) Bird, Bonita, Calif., Jeffrey (Karen) Belanger, Tuscumbia, Ala., Jane (Jim) Kiser, Hampden, Michael (Kelly) Belanger, Wilton, N.H.; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren across the United States; her sister, Joyce Roy, Augusta; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, 21 Monument Street, Winslow. A reception will follow at the Elks Club, 76 Industrial Street.

In lieu of flowers a memorial gift may be made to

MaineGeneral Hospice

P.O. Box 282

Waterville, ME 04903-0828

Sunset Home of Waterville

114 College Ave.

Waterville, ME 04901 or

Alzheimer’s Association

at www.alz.org

