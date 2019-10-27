LEWISTON (WGME) — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that caused “significant injuries” to a man early Sunday morning in Lewiston.

The hit and run incident happened before 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Alfred Plourde Parkway overpass on Lisbon Street.

Police found a man with injuries “clearly caused by being struck by a vehicle” no longer in the area.

The victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Police are not identifying the victim as this point in the investigation.

Investigators found pieces of the vehicle, which they said is dark gray or charcoal in color.

It should also have significant front end damage. The vehicle appears to have been travelling outbound on Lisbon Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lewiston Police at (207) 784-6421 or Det. William Brochu at (207) 513-3093.

Police are urging the driver to come forward and cooperate with the investigation.

