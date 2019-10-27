GARDNER — It looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and – if it gets a prosthetic leg – will once again walk like a duck.
Loni Hamner of Gardiner recently adopted a female mallard that was left with one leg and a stump after being attacked by a fox last year. Hamner says the duck she’s named Faith can hop and hobble around, but she wants her “to have a good, duck quality of life and do all the things ducks like to do.”
The Bangor Daily News reports that a query on the Maine Poultry Connection Facebook page led Hamner to the University of Maine Advanced Structure and Composites Center.
Lab manager Paul Bussiere says he’ll create a prosthetic leg for Faith for free in his spare time.
