GARDNER — It looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and – if it gets a prosthetic leg – will once again walk like a duck.

Loni Hamner of Gardiner recently adopted a female mallard that was left with one leg and a stump after being attacked by a fox last year. Hamner says the duck she’s named Faith can hop and hobble around, but she wants her “to have a good, duck quality of life and do all the things ducks like to do.”

The Bangor Daily News reports that a query on the Maine Poultry Connection Facebook page led Hamner to the University of Maine Advanced Structure and Composites Center.

Lab manager Paul Bussiere says he’ll create a prosthetic leg for Faith for free in his spare time.

Comments are not available on this story.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles