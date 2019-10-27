HIGH SCHOOLS

Lydia Grant, a midfielder from South Portland; Molly Harmon, a midfielder from Mt. Blue; and Bhreagh Kennedy, a back from Skowhegan, were named finalists for the Maine Field Hockey Association’s Miss Maine Field Hockey.

The winner will be selected by the groups’ varsity coaches and announced at the annual banquet Dec. 8 at the Augusta Civic Center.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Leah Pais scored two goals to lead Albany (8-5-3, 5-1-1 American East) past visiting UMaine (5-8-1, 1-6-1), 4-1.

Saylor Clark scored an early goal for Maine from Nicole Bailey. Kira Kutzinski made seven saves.

FIELD HOCKEY: Claire Fitzpatrick scored two goals in the fourth quarter as Williams (12-2) pulled away from the University of New England (10-9) for a 4-2 victory at Biddeford. Reanna Boulay scored both goals for UNE.

RUGBY

WORLD CUP: Handre Pollard landed a penalty with four minutes to go to lift South Africa to a 19-16 victory against Wales at Yokohama, Japan, and into the final against England.

After neither team scored a try in the first 56 minutes, each team crossed in an eight-minute span to make it 16-16 with 14 minutes left before Pollard’s winner.

TENNIS

WTA FINALS: Naomi Osaka extended her winning streak to 11 matches by defeating Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4 in the first of three round-robin matches at Shenzhen, China.

Osaka, the Australian Open champion, won the last two tournaments she played – in Osaka, Japan, and Beijing.

• Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia rebounded from a set down to win her debut match 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 over Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

SWISS INDOORS: Roger Federer won his hometown title for the 10th time by dominating Alex de Minaur in a 6-2, 6-2 victory at Basel.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Alexis Pinturault beat teammate Mathieu Faivre to lead a French 1-2 finish in the season-opening giant slalom at Soelden, Austria.

Pinturault held a slim lead of two-hundredths of a second over Faivre after the opening run but extended the margin to 0.54 in the final leg.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton overcame Ferrari’s front-row start to win the Mexican Grand Prix at Mexico City, moving the Mercedes driver closer to a sixth career championship.

Only Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas’ third-place finish denied Hamilton the championship by the slimmest of margins. Hamilton needed only to beat Bottas by 14 points but picked up 10 instead. That sends the championship to next week’s U.S. Grand Prix, which Hamilton has won five times since 2012.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah completed the recovery after Liverpool gave up a goal in the first minute against visiting Tottenham, clinching a 2-1 victory from the penalty spot and restoring a six-point league lead.

Salah’s 75th-minute winner – after Serge Aurier clumsily clipped Sadio Mane – was his eighth goal of the title chase.

– Staff and news service report

