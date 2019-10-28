WILTON — A Chesterville man remained at the Franklin County jail in Farmington on Monday, charged with entering a home to steal items and threatening a teen with a gun for nearly two hours, police said.

Brett A. Roberts, 55, of Chesterville is charged with one count each of burglary, criminal trespass and displaying a weapon in a threatening manner.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning, according to police officer Ethan Kyes who received a complaint from a woman at a home on Temple Road that Roberts had entered it without permission. She told the officer she rented a house from Roberts in 2017.

According to an affidavit filed in a Farmington court, an 18-year-old was asleep in the house and woke to find a man standing in his bedroom. The teen confronted the man, who identified himself as Brett and said he was there to take $2,000 worth of items. The teen said he asked “Brett why he had latex gloves on. Brett stated so his fingerprints would not be on anything in the residence if he had taken items from the residence.”

The teen told Roberts “he was lucky he did not cut/stab” him, and “Brett then pulled out a 9 mm black handgun and stated ‘you should not bring a knife to a gunfight,'” the affidavit said.

The teen, feeling threatened, talked to Roberts for nearly two hours before Roberts left the house, the document said.

Sgt. Chad Abbott and Kyes found Roberts at his residence later that day and Roberts admitted he entered the home without permission, planned to steal $2,000 worth of items and had a loaded 9 mm handgun, according to Kyes.

Roberts is being held on $1,000 bail.

A conviction for burglary is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. Convictions for criminal trespass and threatening display of a weapon are each punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

