IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bog Road.

2:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eight Rod Road.

3:44 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

8 p.m., harassment was reported on Capitol Street.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 10:41 a.m., an unattended death was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

Saturday at 4:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Manchester Road.

Sunday at 8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Great Pond Marina.

Monday at 12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Belgrade Boat Launch.

IN FAYETTE, Sunday at 1:15 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Lovejoy Shores Drive.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 6:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Kenway Drive.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

Saturday at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Readfield Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 5:25 p.m., an assault was reported on Route 202.

IN RICHMOND, Oct. 21 at 3:59 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 12:14 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Brunswick Road.

5:08 p.m., vandalism was reported on High Street.

Thursday at 4:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 8:59 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

Sunday at 12:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hatch Street.

1:39 p.m., a person was reported missing from Pleasant Street.

IN WAYNE, Sunday at 8:52 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 10: 12 p.m., following a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 6:09 p.m., Michael R. Willis, 35, of South Thomaston, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of heroin, elevated by priors, unlawful possession of cocaine base, elevated by priors, violating conditions of release and trafficking in prison contraband following a report of suspicious activity.

IN RICHMOND, Friday at 10:57 p.m., Jeromi Freas, 33, of Bowdoinham, was arrested on two warrants on Main Street.

IN ROME, Sunday at 9:49 a.m., one person was arrested at Derby Estates. A full report was not available at press time.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Dylan C. D. Ross, 31, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of refusing to give personal information to an officer and violating conditions of his release following a reported traffic hazard near Townsend Road and Windy Street.

IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 9:51 p.m., Max Lareau, 22, of Bath, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a reported traffic offense near Main Street and Pleasant Street.

