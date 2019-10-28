IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 6:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hartland Avenue.

Monday, 7:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phillips Corner Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

8:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

Monday, 8:15 a.m., threatening was reported on Lawton Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

1:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

3:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.

4:55 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Plaza.

5:47 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

5:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:56 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

6:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

6:56 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

8:36 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

Monday, 1:11 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 6:34 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Garland Road.

7:48 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Monument Street.

10:17 a.m., a missing person was reported on Monument Street.

2:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Baker Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:53 p.m., Tina Walker, 55, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to register a vehicle and violating condition of release.

6:57 p.m., Brett Alan Roberts, 55, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal trespassing and threatening by display of a weapon.

10:23 p.m., Anthony Mitchell Millington, 64, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Thursday, 1:45 p.m., Yarette A. Dones, 19, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of violating condition of release.

2:20 p.m., Travis Arthur Martin, 36, of Ft. Pierce, Florida, was arrested on two warrants.

Friday, 12:50 a.m., Hannah Burtchell, 40, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

7:15 p.m., Mattheau Sean Soha, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

Saturday, 4:48 p.m., Nickolaus Egger, 56, of Cedar City, Utah, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 8:09 a.m., Gregory Stevens, 24, of Swanville, was arrested on a warrant.

8:25 a.m., Tylor Hutchins, 27, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8:35 a.m., Phil Dulude, 51, of Somerset County, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:45 a.m., Christopher Hipp, 32, of China, was arrested on a warrant.

12:49 a.m., Brendan Hagerty, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:27 a.m., Carly Cleaves, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:57 p.m., Alex Slocom, 33, of Benton, was arrested on charges of theft, failure to give a name and a warrant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: