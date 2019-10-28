AUBURN – Arnold G. Merrow, 64, a resident of Livermore, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn, with his family by his side, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born May 29, 1955 in Farmington, the son of Glen Merrow and Mary (Merrill) Merrow.

Arnold was a 1973 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. Arnold loved his job, it was his life. Through the years he worked as a sales representative and sales manager for Globe Albany, Filter Belts, Compositech, FABCO, Metso and Valmet, all in the paper industry. He traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada and Europe for his work. He lived in St. Louis, Mo. for 20 years, and Texas before returning to Maine in 2009.

Arnold enjoyed living life. He looked forward to playing golf with his family, friends and for work, including annual golf trips to Cape Cod, boating with his party barge, snowmobiling, his corvettes and riding his motorcycles. He enjoyed many memorable rides with his family and friends. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his father Glen Merrow of Livermore; his sister Terry Turcotte and her husband Bruce of Livermore, his brother Scott Merrow and his wife Heidi of Exeter, N.H.; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Morgan and her husband Michael of Livermore, Joel Turcotte and his wife Jamie of Livermore, and Sydney Merrow of Exeter, N.H.; grandnieces Lindsay Morgan, Haley and Abigail Turcotte; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Also his companion Sandi Nemi, her children, Katie Nemi, Gina Nemi and Brad Morin, Sandi’s mom, Sally Nemi, who Arnold affectionately called “Sal”.

He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Merrow; and maternal grandparents, Frank and Florence Merrill and paternal grandparents Basil and Geneva Merrow.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 100 Fayette Rd., Livermore Falls.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

If desired contributions may be made in Arnold’s memory to:

Hospice House

of Androscoggin

236 Stetson Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210

