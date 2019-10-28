BASEBALL

Single-game tickets for the Portland Sea Dogs’ 2020 season will go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Hadlock Field ticket office in Portland. The office will close at 2 p.m.

Telephone and internet orders will begin at noon by calling (207) 879-9500 or going to www.seadogs.com.

Advance ticket prices are $11 for box seat for adults, while seniors (62 and over) and children (16 and under) are $10. Other seating options include reserved seating, available at $10 for adults, and $9 for kids and seniors. General admission is $9 for adults, and $6 for kids and seniors.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Alyson Lemnah banged home Desiree Veilleux’s corner kick after 16 minutes and Southern Maine Community College (13-1-1) won the Yankee Small College Conference women’s soccer title with a 1-0 victory against Central Maine CC (6-10-1) at South Portland.

Calley Baker made 13 saves for SMCC. Ali Sult had five for the Mustangs.

FIELD HOCKEY: Emma Rutledge’s goal 4:31 into overtime ended a 1-0 victory for St. Joseph’s (15-3) over Plymouth State (7-9), which managed one shot on goal at Standish.

TENNIS

WTA FINALS: Defending champion Elina Svitolina beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (12), 6-4 in her opening match at the season-ending tournament at Shenzhen, China.

Svitolina, the only player in this year’s field who has not won a title this season, was unbeaten in the tournament last year.

• Simona Halep saved a match point before beating Canadian teen, Bianca Andreescu 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN DOPING: The Russian track federation said two athletes were banned for doping at past Olympics, though neither is still competing.

The federation said the Court of Arbitration for Sport handed a four-year ban to sprinter Yulia Gushchina and a two-year ban to long jumper Anna Klyashtornaya.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: A member of Joey Logano’s crew was suspended for one race after the tire specialist dragged Denny Hamlin to the ground in a chaotic scuffle between the rival drivers.

Dave Nichols Jr. horse-collared Hamlin and pulled him to the pavement after Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin and Logano had been discussing an on-track incident that suddenly flared into a confrontation.

• Tony Stewart will drive a stock car for the first time since retiring from NASCAR in 2016 when he makes a demonstration run at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Sergino Dest, an 18-year-old outside back who plays for Ajax of Amsterdam, decided to remain with the United States national team rather than switch to the Netherlands.

Dest, who has a Surinamese-American father and Dutch mother, played for the U.S. in the under-17 and under-20 World Cups. He made his senior national team debut for the Americans last month in friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay, but because he had not played a competitive match had the ability under FIFA’s rules to change his affiliation to the Dutch national team.

HOCKEY

NHL: Nick Schmaltz scored in the shootout to help visiting Arizona beat Buffalo, 3-2.

Conor Garland and Carl Soderberg scored in regulation for Arizona, which improved to 7-3-1. Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves and stopped all three Sabres attempts in the shootout.

• St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko will have surgery on his left shoulder and be out at least five months.

• The NHL suspended Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry for two games for boarding Calgary defenseman Oliver Kylington.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The league and the Players Association agreed to extend their labor agreement until the end of the year.

The 60-day extension came with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire Thursday.

