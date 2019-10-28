SABATTUS — Two people died in an early morning crash Monday in front of Oak Hill Cash Market on Rt. 126 and three others were sent to local hospitals, according to Town Manager Tony Ward.

“We’re not releasing the names because there has not been notification of next of kin, and the cause of the accident has not been determined yet,” Ward said.

The crash happened at 5:53 a.m.

Sabattus police told WGME that a car with four people inside ran into a beverage truck unloading at the Oak Hill market. The driver and a rear passenger in the car were killed. The driver unloading the truck was taken to the hospital with head injuries, according to police.

State police and Sabattus police are reconstructing the accident.

This story will be update.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: