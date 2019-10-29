WATERVILLE — A business breakfast on marketing your business with guests from News Center Maine will be held from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road, according to a news release from Thomas College.

Martha Jones and Chris Bernazzani from News Center Maine Media will share ideas on navigating the landscape of media choice.

Jones is a regional sales manager for TEGNA Media’s two NBC affiliates, WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2.

Jones joined the team more than 18 years ago as a local sales representative. She has been Account Executive of the Year more than seven times, TEGNA’s Chairman’s Award Nominee, President’s Circle Award Winner, and an Ad Club Board Member, according to the release.

Prior to joining the team, Jones spent two years with WPXT in Portland, and two years with WTNZ Fox 43 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Jones lives in Portland with her husband, Mark, and daughter, Estelle.

Bernazzani is the director of Digital Sales for TEGNA Media’s two NBC affiliates, WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2. He is the winner of the Gannett Chairman’s Award, TEGNA’S President’s Circle Award, and winner of Google’s National Super Bowl Sales Contest.

As a graduate of the TEGNA/Gannett Leadership Program, Bernazzani has led sales teams from the front, training and driving them to consistently hit and exceed sales revenue goals. Since 1997, Bernazzani has worked for Guy Gannett Communications, owner of WGME, Portland Press Herald and Mainetoday.com, according to the release.

Bernazzani lives in Brownfield with his partner Tracy Liberty. He has a daughter in Boston and a son in the Air Force in New Mexico.

The event will be hosted by the college and Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

Event sponsors: AT&T; People’s United Bank; Cross Employee Benefits; Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips LLC; print media sponsor Morning Sentinel, a division of MaineToday Media Inc. and radio sponsor MIX107.9. An additional November sponsor is Choice Wealth Advisors.

Chamber Business Spotlighters include Day’s Jewelers, Engine 5 Bakehouse, and Waterville Land Trust.

The cost will be $18 for members, $25 at the door and for nonmembers. Breakfast is included with the reservation.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

