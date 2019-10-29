SOUTH CHINA — Midway through the first half of Tuesday’s quarterfinal game at Erskine Academy, Medomak Valley senior Hannah Prock scored her first goal of the season.

“Honestly, it was luck. I kicked it and there it was. My only goal of the season so far, so it was really exciting,” Prock said.

Prock’s first turned out to be the game’s only. The Panthers held off a late Erskine push, earning the 1-0 win to advance to the Class B South semifinals. No. 6 Medomak Valley (11-3-2) will face either No. 7 York or No. 2 Yarmouth in the next round. No. 3 Erskine ends the season at 10-3-2.

“It’s a disappointing one and done, but we stuck to our game plan. The girls played well. We didn’t convert on our opportunities, and the game could’ve gone either way. We knew it was going to be a close game,” Erskine coach Mike Falla said.

Prock’s goal came with 20:01 to play in the first half. Stationed alone in front of the Erskine goal, Prock took a pass from Annie Vannoy. Prock didn’t get off a great shot, but the ball took a weird spin off the inside of her foot to sneak past Eagles keeper Taylor Shute.

Erskine had chances for the equalizer, but couldn’t convert. Riley Reitchel got by a Medomak Valley defender with just under five minutes to play in the first half, but couldn’t settle the ball to get off a shot. Twice in the second half, Haymanot Maynard fired off a shot. The first one was saved by Panther keeper Kayla Donlin. The second was wide, hitting the outside of the net.

Erskine was able to sustain consistent pressure in Medomak Valley’s zone over the final few minutes, but couldn’t score the tying goal. The Eagles’ last shot was caught by Donlin in the final seconds, and the keeper held the ball and let time run out to ensure the win.

Erskine defeated Medomak Valley, 1-0, in the season opener. Tuesday’s game played out much the same way as that early season contest, Falla said.

“It was the exact same game. There was no difference. One break either way. That’s the way our last four games have been,” Falla said.

Prock said the difference this time was preparation.

“We were ready to go. We faced them a while ago, but we knew what they were going to do. We were more prepared than we were in the beginning of the season,” Prock said. “It could’ve been, potentially, my last game. As Coach (Bri Morrill) says, play with all the fuel in your tank and don’t leave an ounce in there.”

