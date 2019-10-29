NORTH ANSON — For nearly 80 minutes, the Carrabec girls soccer team played tough defense, and tried to create opportunities on offense.

But all it took was mere seconds — and a perfect pass — to end the best season the Cobras have put together in nearly a decade.

No. 11 Carrabec fell to No. 14 St. Dominic 1-0 in a Class C South quarterfinal Tuesday in raw, drizzly conditions at Carrabec High School. The Saints (5-10-1) will play at No. 2 Traip Academy in the semifinals on Friday. The Cobras — playing in their first quarterfinal game in at least 10 years — end the season with an 8-8-0 record.

“I feel like they came out to play today, they just couldn’t (grab the win),” Carrabec coach Heidi Vicneire said. “We just couldn’t get one in the net.”

The deciding goal came with 30 minutes to play in second half, and was decided by two freshmen for St. Dom’s. Alexandra Wallingford launched a perfect pass from midfield, creating a breakaway opportunity for teammate Natalie Brocke. With a clear shot at the net, Brocke was able to nail a shot past Carrabec goalie Ashley Cates into the back lefthand corner of the net for the 1-0 score.

“I didn’t want to shoot it too fast,” Brocke said. “I wanted to get enough touches to get to the right angle to shoot.”

“The last couple of weeks or so, we’ve literally been working on making our run, looking for that overlapping pass and just get in there,” St. Dom’s coach Tyler Shennett said. “Today, it worked out again, and it was just what we wanted. It was a very composed finish by Natalie Brocke. She’s a key component of this team, both her and (Wallingford). I can’t thank them enough for pulling off what we’ve been working on all season.”

In her final game, Cates finished with seven saves.

St. Dom’s held the edge in possession throughout the game and had an 11-1 shot advantage, while also displaying some crisp passing that set up shot opportunities. However, the Cobras fought back with gritty defense, able to get in front of the ball to either deflect shots or get the ball out of their end of the field.

Carrabec was able to put together a stronger attack at the end of the first half, and the beginning of the second half, but St. Dom’s turned away any possible shot opportunities.

It was the final game for four Carrabec seniors — Cates, Skyler Chipman, Annika Carey and Caitlin Crawford. Vicneire said she was proud of the leadership the group — all captains — showed this season.

“Just the leadership of the four of them,” Vicneire said. “Their commitment to this team. In all of my years coaching, I don’t think I’ve had all of my seniors come and do the whole summer program. And they did, all four of them were here the whole summer. That shows their dedication and commitment to the team. I love them.”

