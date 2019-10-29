IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
7:02 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Laurel Street.
8:23 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gedney Street.
9:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
1:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Lancaster Lane.
1:35 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Denali Way.
2:32 p.m., an assault was reported on Denali Way.
4:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:01 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mill Street.
6:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Court Street.
9:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Leighton Road.
IN BELGRADE, Monday at 3:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pauls Acres Lane.
IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 5:07 p.m., an assault was reported on Hasson Street.
7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:18 a.m., theft was reported on High Holborn Street.
9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
Saturday at 10:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
Sunday at 2:59 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
9:41 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Dave’s Diner on Brunswick Avenue.
7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Street.
11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.
Monday at 12:23 p.m., harassment was reported on West Hill Road.
3:54 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Maine Avenue.
6:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.
6:05 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Dresden Avenue.
7:53 p.m., a loose dog was reportedly returned to the police station.
IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 3:09 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Huntington Hill Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 6:33 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Roseanne Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 3:07 p.m., Annmarie Stewart, 44, of Edgecomb, was arrested on a charge of theft by deception on Union Street.
6 p.m., Matthew P. Walker, 32, of Brooks, was arrested on 15 warrants at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.
9:05 p.m., Michael R. Willis, 35, of South Thomaston, was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.
9:14 p.m., Michael A. Giberson II, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of disorderly conduct on Civic Center Drive.
IN DRESDEN, Oct. 23, Vickie L. Chattley, 32, of Dresden, was arrested on a warrant on Common Road.
IN JEFFERSON, Oct. 23, George A. Day, 36, of Belgrade, was arrested on a warrant on Somerville Road.
SUMMONS
IN JEFFERSON, Oct. 22, Jason V. Lint, 42, of Windsor, was issued a summons on two charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Augusta Road.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
China selectmen resigns, citing ongoing tension over fire department funds
-
News
Skowhegan, Augusta dental providers offer free care on Friday
-
Maine Crime
Dresden man pleads guilty to Richmond assault
-
Local & State
Winthrop has uncontested races, Mount Vernon voters to weigh in on comprehensive plan
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal Oct. 29 police log