IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

7:02 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Laurel Street.

8:23 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gedney Street.

9:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

1:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Lancaster Lane.

1:35 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Denali Way.

2:32 p.m., an assault was reported on Denali Way.

4:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:01 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mill Street.

6:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Court Street.

9:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Leighton Road.

IN BELGRADE, Monday at 3:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pauls Acres Lane.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 5:07 p.m., an assault was reported on Hasson Street.

7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:18 a.m., theft was reported on High Holborn Street.

9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

Saturday at 10:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

Sunday at 2:59 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

9:41 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Dave’s Diner on Brunswick Avenue.

7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Street.

11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

Monday at 12:23 p.m., harassment was reported on West Hill Road.

3:54 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Maine Avenue.

6:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

6:05 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Dresden Avenue.

7:53 p.m., a loose dog was reportedly returned to the police station.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 3:09 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Huntington Hill Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 6:33 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Roseanne Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 3:07 p.m., Annmarie Stewart, 44, of Edgecomb, was arrested on a charge of theft by deception on Union Street.

6 p.m., Matthew P. Walker, 32, of Brooks, was arrested on 15 warrants at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.

9:05 p.m., Michael R. Willis, 35, of South Thomaston, was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.

9:14 p.m., Michael A. Giberson II, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of disorderly conduct on Civic Center Drive.

IN DRESDEN, Oct. 23, Vickie L. Chattley, 32, of Dresden, was arrested on a warrant on Common Road.

IN JEFFERSON, Oct. 23, George A. Day, 36, of Belgrade, was arrested on a warrant on Somerville Road.

SUMMONS

IN JEFFERSON, Oct. 22, Jason V. Lint, 42, of Windsor, was issued a summons on two charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Augusta Road.

