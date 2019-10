IN CANAAN, Monday at 11:55 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Moores Mill Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:38 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

10:15 a.m., vandalism was reported on Mountain Avenue.

11:25 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:39 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Keyes Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Brier Lane.

11:52 a.m., trespassing was reported on Franklin Avenue.

4:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 9:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

10:36 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Chesterville Road.

2:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

IN MADISON, Monday at 11:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jones Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 9:06 p.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 2:20 p.m., harassment was reported on North Gage Road.

5:28 p.m., threatening was reported on North Gage Road.

9:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 7:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 7:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phillips Corner Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 8:15 a.m., threatening was reported on Lawton Street.

11:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SOLON, Monday at 3:36 p.m., theft was reported on Dube Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:18 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:13 a.m., harassment was reported on King Court.

3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cleveland Place.

4:37 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

4:43 p.m., theft was reported on Donald Street.

5:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Pleasant Street.

7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

8:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maine Street.

11:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

Tuesday at 9:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:31 a.m., a burglary was reported on Benton Avenue.

7:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Dallaire Street.

Tuesday at 1:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 4:22 p.m., Casey Palmer, 27, of Knox, was arrested on charges of harassment by phone and tampering with a witness.

8:11 p.m., Curtis Dow, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:35 p.m., Michael Mcintyre Jr., 30, of Western Avenue, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

