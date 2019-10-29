BELGRADE – William C. Nutter, of Belgrade passed away peacefully following a long illness on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. William was born in Waterville on Feb. 10, 1958, the son of the late George C. and Marie (Goodrich) Nutter Jr.

He was a graduate of Messalonskee High School, class of 1977. On November 27, 1987, he married the former Marion Mullen.

In his younger years William worked at different woolen mills. His latest employment was with Guardian Building Products until having to stop working due to illness.

Some of enjoyments included mud runs, fairs, four wheeling, snowmobiling, truck pulls, and watching crime shows on tv. William was also a huge Elvis fan.

William will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Marion; his daughters, Lisa Holmes and her husband, Shawn of the Farmington area, Sheila Reynolds and her husband, Allen of Hartland, Wanda Nutter and her significant other, Matthew Jacob of Fairfield, Billy Jean Nutter of Belgrade, and Becky Nutter of Belgrade; his step-daughter, Bobbie-Jo Main and her husband, Dan of Albion; his step-son, Michael Brown II of Oakland; his favorite uncle, William Goodrich; his special cousins, Lucille Trask, and Jackie, Frost; his very special friends, Jeffrey Dickey, and Gerry Bechard; his prized Chihuahuas, Koda, Tigger, Chica, Ollie, and Sandy; his cat, JJ; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; and several cousins. All services will be private.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

Those wishing to make donations to help defray funeral expenses

may do so to:

Marion Nutter

401 McGrath Pond Rd.

Belgrade, ME 04917

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous