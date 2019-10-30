Maine’s commissioner of marine resources, Patrick Keliher, was appointed chair of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.
The commission coordinates and manages fishery resources – including marine fish and shellfish –along the Atlantic coast of the United States. The announcement was made at a commission meeting in New Castle, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.
“It is both a great honor and huge responsibility to be trusted to lead the commission for the next two years,” said Keliher in a statement. “I am humbled by my fellow commissioners’ confidence in me. While my obligation to the great state of Maine will always come first and foremost, I also recognize that Maine sits on boards for just 10 of the 27 species managed by the commission.”
Keliher said he was looking forward to enhancing the relationship between the commission and other regulatory authorities, and improving interstate fisheries management all along the Atlantic coastline. He succeeds James Gilmore of New York in the post.
Keliher, a Gardiner native, has been the commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources since 2012.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Maine’s marine chief to chair Atlantic fisheries commission
-
Business
Scratch Bakery closes its toast bar because of worker shortage
-
Nation & World
Massachusetts cranberry farmers want to build solar panels over their bogs
-
Local & State
Thursday last day for no-questions-asked Maine absentee ballots
-
Maine Crime
Augusta man pleads guilty to 4 city store robberies
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.