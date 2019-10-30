Maine’s commissioner of marine resources, Patrick Keliher, was appointed chair of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

The commission coordinates and manages fishery resources – including marine fish and shellfish –along the Atlantic coast of the United States. The announcement was made at a commission meeting in New Castle, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

“It is both a great honor and huge responsibility to be trusted to lead the commission for the next two years,” said Keliher in a statement. “I am humbled by my fellow commissioners’ confidence in me. While my obligation to the great state of Maine will always come first and foremost, I also recognize that Maine sits on boards for just 10 of the 27 species managed by the commission.”

Keliher said he was looking forward to enhancing the relationship between the commission and other regulatory authorities, and improving interstate fisheries management all along the Atlantic coastline. He succeeds James Gilmore of New York in the post.

Keliher, a Gardiner native, has been the commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources since 2012.

